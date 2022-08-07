Christina Milian in stringy bikini celebrates weekend sunshine

Christina Milian smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Christina Milian is looking better than ever at 40 as she shows off her age-defying good looks in a new bikini video.

The Dip It Low singer and actress has been enjoying a sun-soaked getaway with husband Matt Pokora in swanky St.Tropez, France, and she was seemingly in the mood to celebrate sunshine this weekend as she showed off her figure and threw in some sun-centric action.

Posting an Instagram story while in swimwear, the Falling Inn Love star paraded her super-fit frame around in a tiny and black string bikini top, drawing the eye with her rock-hard abs and also showing off her curves.

The 2000s pop face, now enjoying a successful acting and business career, went selfie mode as she posed from tiled floors. Christina pouted for the camera and toyed a little with her curled hair while barefoot.

The camera took in Christina’s yellow briefs and her flawless skin – meanwhile, text shouted out lyrics from Latto’s Sunshine, reading: “Sunshine on me (uh) Sunshine on me I just let the sunshine on me…”

Footage then swung to platters of fresh-prepared food.

Milian regularly makes headlines for looking closer to 25 than 40. It’s less swimwear and more underwear as she promotes Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line, though, something that earns her top-up cash and adds to her pile of promotional gigs – Christina also fronts Fashion Nova.

Christina Milian’s fitness has been a lifetime deal

Christina has opened up on her workout regimen. In 2021, the Netflix star spoke to Bustle, revealing that being active runs in her family.

“Growing up, my dad was always in the gym working out, and my mom always knew what was right when it came to health and wellness. So I became interested in fitness when I was in my early teens, and in drinking enough water, and the types of foods I was putting in my body. It’s made a difference in my life,” she stated.

Christina Milian looks super slim despite running donuts brand

Christina is CEO of her Beignet Box donuts truck company, a brand that counts the Kardashians as customers. Despite being around sugary treats all day, the star manages to maintain an enviably flat stomach.

Dishing a little more to Bustle, Christina added: “Every night, I have tea. I’ll have a cup of chamomile tea for digestion and to calm down. I’ve been doing that for the past two months and I make my husband drink it, too.”