Christina Milian in plunging minidress highlights killer legs

Christina Milian stunned in a plunging minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Christina Milian looked perfect in purple as she rocked a gorgeous lilac outfit in a photo set shared with fans.

The actress and singer shared four new snaps on Instagram to show off her look ahead of a press day promoting Season 3 of Step Up.

Seated on the edge of a bathtub, the 41-year-old wore a purple metallic strapless minidress and draped a matching cropped biker jacket over her shoulder.

Her dark locks were slicked back into a braid, and all the attention was on her stunning face. She accessorized the outfit with pink eyeshadow and some pink resin hoop earrings to compliment the tones of the outfit.

In another photo showing off her killer legs, the camera snaps the Dip It Low singer from a lower angle to reveal she wore black patent platform heels on her feet.

Another swipe right leads to another shot that features the dress in much more detail. The biker jacket had been placed elsewhere, showing off the dress in all its metallic glory.

The metallic number had a sweetheart-style neckline which plunged enough to show off some of Christina’s gorgeous curves.

Vertical stitching could be seen on the garment creating a panel-like pattern on the front, and some ribbon detailing gave some excitement to the sides of the dress.

She captioned the photos “Press day x @stepupseries,” as she looked forward to a day of promotion.

Christina Milian promotes Step Up

Christina will play Collette in the popular TV series. The role was originated by the late Naya Rivera on the Starz show.

Posting to Instagram ahead of the premiere on October 16, she excitedly said “Question; What’s better than #NationalDanceDay? Hearing that #StepUp season 3 premieres 10/16 on @Starz! I’m so excited! Let’s go!!”

Christina spends a lot of time working out

The triple-threat singer, actress, and songwriter works hard to achieve her toned physique, which is often the feature of her social media posts.

She recently posted a sweaty selfie of herself as she worked out hard at the gym.

The beauty wore a navy sports tank top and matching spandex shorts with her hair in a ponytail as she got an arm workout in.

Christina posted a video clip alongside the photograph, showing herself in the mirror doing bicep curls with silver dumbbell.

She captioned the post, “Consistency is key to getting the results you wish for. So today’s focus – – Arms! 💪🏾 I wanna tighten up my arms! ** Now I need to work on what I consume 😭 I love food and in France bread & rosé literally stalk me.. 🫣 guess I’ll just add a couple more reps. 🤤🥖🥂.”