Christina Milian in nude bikini relives Sardinia

Christina Milian relived moments in a nude bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Christina Milian relived moments in a nude bikini during her vacation in Sardinia. Christine Marie Flores, better known as Christina Milian, is a 40-year-old actress and singer.

The nude bikini complemented Christina’s amazing figure and glowing skin. It featured a textured floral pattern in the same nude color on both the top and bottom.

The actress’s bikini style allowed her to show off her incredible abs and long legs. Christina wore her long, dark hair loose and pushed out of her face as she went for a swim.

Christina smiled brightly toward the camera and floated with her belly up in the crystal clear waters. The singer seemed happy and relaxed while immersed in the tropical location, and it’s no wonder she’d want to relive such a magical moment.

The talented singer posted the video to Instagram on Wednesday, and in 12 hours, it received over 29,000 likes. Christina included in her caption, “Reliving these moments always keep me in a good mood. They give me something to look forward to and to reflect on how blessed we are to live in a world that has so much to offer.”

Christina went on to say, “This is the dream I’ve had since a little girl. Blame it on my Daddy- he instilled in me that I could do anything I set my mind to and to see the world. Well here I am world! I wanna see more of you!”

Christina Milian owns a cafe

Christina will certainly get to see the world through her vacations and also through some of her business ventures.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Christina started a cafe and food truck with her friend, Elizabeth Morris, in 2021. The food truck is called The Beignet Box, which sells beignets, coffee, and sweet tea.

There are two locations for the cafe in Los Angeles, and it’s been wildly successful. The food truck began as a pop-up at athletic events but has grown to serve weddings, showers, and corporate events.

The Beignet Box even visited Nashville, Tennessee, for a special event.

Christina Milian opened up about motherhood

In addition to her busy schedule of acting, singing, and running the cafe, Christina enjoys being a mother. Christina has three children, the third of which is only a little over a year old.

The actress shared with People some of her thoughts involving motherhood.

“It’s like I see the world with new eyes: Not only is this my life to live, this is for my daughter,” Christina said.

“If you really go into it with the mentality that you can do it and this has all been placed into your life for a reason at this time, then, hey, you gotta go with it,” the singer said.