Christina Milian in lingerie stays ‘planted in the sun’

Christina Milian looked as hot as ever when she put on a sexy, floral, two-piece set, showing off her toned body while modeling one of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty ensembles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Christina Milian, who hit it big in the early 2000s after lending her vocal talents to Ja Rule’s album Rule 3:36 and subsequently landing roles in television shows along with putting out her own music, showed off her sexy side in some recent Instagram shots.

The 40-year-old mother of three took to social media to give a little show-off of her toned physique, rocking a hot, floral, two-piece lingerie set.

Christina looked as young and fit as she did in her younger years as she displayed her incredible figure while donning a bra and panty set from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty collection.

Christina Milian stunned in a lingerie set for Savage X Fenty

The entertainer, who can be seen in recent films such as Resort to Love and Falling Inn Love, struck some poses for the camera this week while throwing on a piece from Rihanna’s popular collection and got fans’ jaws dropping in the process.

Captioning the two-pic series saying “Planted in the sun” while tagging Savage X Fenty, Christina was a glowing vision in the sensual attire, first standing front-facing so that her entire body was visible.

The singer kept her hair slicked back into a tight bun, allowing two tendrils of curls to frame the sides of her cheekbones as she leaned casually against the side of a house and tilted one leg upward slightly so it rested on her other ankle.

Showing no signs of having been pregnant three times, Christina looked svelte in the snap as she put her washboard abs and slender legs on exhibit.

The second shot gave a close-up of Christina’s upper torso, face, and thighs, really allowing viewers to enjoy the full picture of her hot body.

Fans were in awe of Christina’s lingerie poses

Christina’s followers appeared to be in utter awe of the singer’s physique and they had not problem coming to her Instagram page to express their thoughts.

“So hot…🔥🔥🔥🔥” wrote one person, as others followed suit with “Savage!” and “🔥🔥🔥 didn’t you just have a baby. What is your secret? Please share?”

Pic credit: @christinamilian/Instagram

Christina is one of a multitude of celebrity ambassadors for Savage X Fenty, whose famous faces include Megan Thee Stallion and Normani, among many others.

Christina currently resides in a lavish new home in West Hollywood, which she purchased with her husband Matt Pokora just last fall.