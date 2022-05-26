Christina Milian in braless sundress for gratitude

Christina Milian smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /ImagePressAgency

Christina Milian is stunning in a figure-flaunting and braless sundress as she celebrates her daily gratitude. The Dip It Low singer was all smiles as she both flaunted her silhouette and honored her Pretty Little Thing brand deal in her latest Instagram share, one posted for her 7 million followers earlier today.

Looking sun-kissed as she posed outdoors and included her husband Matt Pokora, Christina sizzled in a yellow and slit dress, and it was happy vibes all around.

Christina Milian stuns in sundress at 40

The mom of three, whose career continues long after her 2000s pop star status made her a household name, opened by an outdoor fountain and amid modern stone buildings.

Soaking up the summer heat, the Beignet Box founder gazed upwards as she rocked a plunging yellow midi dress with spaghetti straps, also going low-key in dark flip-flops and holding a bag.

Looking ageless, Milian wore her long curled hair down and unfussy, driving fans to swipe for more shots as she showed off her cute and string-tied dress. Milian threw in a mean pair of shades in her second photo, with further ones offering an insight into her 2020-commenced marriage with long-term partner Matt.

“Grateful for every day @prettylittlething,” the singer wrote, confirming her post was a paid partnership.

Christina, also a Savage x Fenty ambassador and a Fashion Nova face, knows how to spot an opportunity. She’s even capitalized on her hit AM to PM track by creating an AM/PM baby line.

Christina Milian knows good business

Milian, also a Savage x Fenty and Fashion Nova face and boasting a baby line named after her AM/PM song, knows good business.

“Pay attention to your opportunities. Opportunities are everywhere. But not every opportunity is right, so make good choices. It’s okay to say no to a project, and it’s okay to say something doesn’t fit into your plan. There’s always something better waiting for you,” she told Byrdie via Zoom.

Milian’s Beignet Box donuts trucks are also a giant hit, with mogul Kim Kardashian a regular customer. “We’re opening up more locations. I’m ultimately looking forward to doing more stuff as an entrepreneur and lending opportunities to other people through my businesses,” the ex to The Dream added.

Christina last promoted PLT via a May workout snap, one embracing the self-care trend and showing off a cute leggings and sports bra look. “A little self-care to set off the day! @prettylittlething,” the Netflix star wrote. PLT is also promoted by model Jordyn Woods, rapper Doja Cat, and reality star Larsa Pippen.