Christina Milian is getting her face painted while wearing a black bikini top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

With the holidays right around the corner, Christina Milian decided to implement a hair color change.

And while Christina’s tresses have changed, her stunning good looks haven’t gone anywhere.

The Dip It Low singer revealed her new hair and captivating beauty in a video posted on social media.

The clip, which Christina posted on her Instagram, showed her in a makeup chair as a team of stylists perfected her look. She rocked dark locks that were shiny and straight, cascading down her back.

The video started with Christina in selfie mode and fully zoomed in on her glowing skin.

She pouted her overlined lips as she gazed at her reflection while on set.

A bright light from overhead illuminated Christina’s diamond necklace, adding extra sparkle to the incredible piece of jewelry. She rocked a black sports bra with a white logo and said, “Hi guys,” before the clip switched to show her seated on a stool.

Christina Milian in a black bikini goes full glam

Christina wore a different black bikini top as she sat on the stool and got glammed up by a beauty squad. Christina’s stool glam look featured a skimpier bikini top with strings keeping the piece in place. She wore leather jeans that had denim featured prominently around the waistline.

As Christina explained in the caption, the jet-black hair was something different than what she sported previously. There were three people perfecting Christina’s look, with one adjusting her freshly dyed hair and another applying finishing touches to her face.

Christina’s caption read, “Bringing Back Jet Black 💇🏽‍♀️🔙💣.”

Christina selected Can’t Stop Won’t Stop (feat. Kodak Black) by King Combs as the background music for the exciting reveal.

Although it was unclear what Christina was shooting, fans know that the singer has been a vocal supporter of Rihanna and Savage X Fenty.

Christina Milian is a Savage X Fenty ambassador

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie sought inclusivity by recruiting ambassadors of different shapes and styles.

One ambassador that Rihanna selected was Christina, and it isn’t hard to see why.

Christina happily took on the Savage X Fenty ambassadorship, joining the likes of Irina Shayk and 90 Day Fiance’s Kalani Faagata.

Christina told Page Six, “Rihanna’s such a great representation of a woman who loves herself, loves her body, is confident and not afraid to show her power. She owns it.”

Christina also said she was happy with her body and appreciated women like Rihanna, who inspired her along the way.

While Christina said she felt inspired by Rihanna, the singer has likely been an inspiration for others herself. Christina’s upbeat personality and vulnerable reveals help explain her lengthy career.