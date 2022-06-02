Christina Milian flaunts stunning curves with ‘nudes’ display

Christina Milian smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Christina Milian 100% knew how to caption her latest Instagram share, one showing off her stunning figure. The 40-year-old pop singer and entrepreneur continues her low-key influencing for her 7 million+ followers, and today saw her shouting out Pretty Little Thing.

Ditching her regular gig with Fashion Nova for the affordable clothing brand’s rival, the Dip It Low singer went for a gallery of looks, all squeezed into one video.

Christina Milian stuns at 40 with summer-ready body

Posing from a room with a gray slate wall and funky circular mirror, the Beignet Box founder opened in a strappy nude bralette paired with a sexy and matching slit skirt.

Ruffling her curled hair, Christina stepped back to allow the camera to take her entire outfit in, also showing off her toned abs as she offered a 360-degree view.

The singer then showed off a neutral loungewear look with a bra-flashing shirt, quickly switching to a dark brown and animal skin-style bustier paired with silky light pants.

“Pretty Little Thing dress haul,” the Netflix star wrote.

In a caption, the 2000s hitmaker wrote: “𝒞ℴ𝓃𝓉ℯ𝓃𝓉 in Nudes 😜 @prettylittlething SKU#: CMY1431, CMV7038, CMW1211.” PLT has been gaining ground o as it joins forces with celebrities – the brand has boasted collabs with model Jordyn Woods and rapper Doja Cat. It also counts reality star Larsa Pippen as a promo face.

Milian has opened up on her style, even looking back at the 2000s era seeing her become a household name.

“When I was doing those things in the early 2000s, my mom would say her generation did that in the ’70s and ’80s. Over time, everything repeats. I’m witnessing it now through my daughter. She’ll be turning 12 soon and is discovering the things we did in the ’90s and ’00s. But, her generation has new names for these things,” she told Byrdie. Here, Christina was referencing daughter Violet, shared with ex and rapper The Dream. The star has since welcomed two children with 2020-married husband Matt Pokora.

Christina Milian has 40+ beauty tips

Touching on her flawless skin while being profiled by Byrdie, Christina noted her age – although fans think she looks 25. “I wouldn’t say I like to overconsume too many things for my skin. But now that I’m 40-years-old, I do a few more things. Even though we have melanin, we still need SPF. I use a lot of products that have SPF in them,” she added.