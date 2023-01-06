Christina Milian sizzles in an orange skintight dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Christina Milian proved orange is her color as she slipped her famous figure into a gorgeous skintight dress.

The 41-year-old was simply stunning as she was snapped on a date night with her husband and fellow musician Matt Pokora.

Earlier this week Christina looked phenomenal as she headed out on a date night with Matt.

The mom-of-three struck a gorgeous pose in a skintight orange dress that hugged her body in all the right places.

For over twenty years, Christina has impressed fans with her chart-topping hits, her sensational figure, and her stellar style.

The Hollywood star first broke out onto the scene back in 2001 thanks to her hit single AM to PM and since then she has not slowed down.

Aside from achieving a string of hits, releasing three studio albums, and bagging countless awards, Christina’s personal life is a roaring success too.

In 2020, the Dip It Low hitmaker married the French singer and the two have since welcomed two children to their family.

Christina Milian wows in an orange figure-hugging dress

Christina, previously dated fellow musician The Dream and they share a daughter together. However, one would never guess that the singer has a 12-year-old daughter thanks to her youthful appearance.

In the recent snap, Christina beamed for the camera and wowed fans as she stood next to Matt in the photo.

The beauty styled her iconic hair into natural curls that bounced around her flawless face.

For an extra few inches of height, Christina slipped into a pair of nude heels with chunky ankle straps.

Christina Milian and her husband looked incredible for their date night. Pic credit: JAST/BACKGRID

Letting her ensemble do all of the talking, Christina opted for minimal jewelry, only adding a gold necklace and two bracelets.

As for Christina’s husband, Matt, he rocked a brown overshirt teamed with a black tee underneath.

The French star also donned a pair of leather trousers and finished off the look with navy sneakers.

Christina Milian launches Beignet Box

Christina is not just a chart-topping singer and actress, the New Jersey native is also a successful businesswoman.

In the summer of 2019, Christina launched Beignet Box, a “southern sweet treat brand,” alongside her friend Elizabeth Morris.

The idea behind the brand was first sparked after Christina and Elizabeth, who are longtime pals, went to Louisiana straight after Hurricane Katrina.

As LA Weekly reports, the pair made the trip to help natives rebuild their communities, following the devastating hurricane.

The star has big dreams for her brand too, with Christina revealing she hopes to “franchise out to Europe because my husband is French.”

She told E! News that it “makes sense” to launch a Beignet Box in France.

Christina also noted, “part of our goal is to open more Beignet Boxes throughout the world.”

Currently, the stunner has two California store locations: Studio City and Glendale.