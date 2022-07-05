Christina Hendricks topless for silk sheet frolic

Christina Hendricks got in touch with her sensual side as she shared a sexy pic this weekend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency



Christina Hendricks got in touch with her sensual side this weekend as she rolled around naked in some silken sheets.

The 47-year-old, seemingly-ageless red-head appeared to be having a blast as she stripped off her clothes and rolled around in bed for a playful photo session that put the Mad Men alum’s flashing smile and radiant good looks on full view.

Christina stripped down for some bedroom play

Sharing the flirty snaps to her Instagram stories this weekend, Christina sizzled as she stripped down to her birthday suit and wrapped herself up in purple, silk sheets that played beautifully against her fiery locks.

With her infamously-creamy skin showing through in various areas, including her chest and legs, the Good Girls actress, who stars in the hit series alongside Mae Whitman of Parenthood and Independence Day fame, could be seen defying both age and stereotypes as she gave a curvaceous show-off.

In the three-shot reveal, Christina first stood for a fully-frontal view, clutching the bed linens with her hands to conceal her private areas but making sure to add some sex appeal to the photo by casually pulling up the bottom of the sheet to display some milky-white leg.

Pic credit: @actuallychristinahendricks/Instagram

Shot number two in the story share put the actress in a more enticing position, with Christina lying on her side while her arms pushed up her torso and her legs bent outward to allow the smooth bedspread to slip off her lower half just enough to spice up the shot.

The final snap showed the actress laughing as she appeared to kick off the sheets from her splayed legs, one arm resting across her bust line to hold the material in place.

Rumors spread that Christina was pregnant

After achieving massive fame with her stint on Mad Men as sexy secretary Joan Harris, Christina moved on to star in other shows and movies such as The Strangers: Prey at Night and Toy Story 4.

The actress found herself in the media spotlight a few years ago after rumors began circulating that she was pregnant, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

Christina, who was at the time still married to now-ex-husband Geoffrey Arend, was rumored to be expecting a child in 2019, with fake news reports claiming that the actress had been seen sporting a baby bump and abstaining from alcohol.

The speculation was later squashed by the actress and a previous resurfaced interview in which Christina said she and Geoffrey were “not interested” in having kids.

Christina continues to enjoy the single life and is not currently said to be dating anyone.