Christina Hendricks in plunging dress for Scottish castle drinks

Christina Hendricks is stunning with another flawless look as she enjoys Scotland.

The Mad Men actress has largely been making 2022 headlines for her huge home renovations, but she took a break recently and took herself to Scotland, where she hit up Edinburgh Castle and posed for a drinks moment.

Posting for her 1.1 million Instagram followers, Christina showed off her signature and hourglass curves in a gorgeous printed dress.

The famous redhead was photographed backed by greenery and dramatic structures. She tagged herself at Johnnie Walker Princes Street while in a low-cut and belted floral-print dress in green and yellow, also holding a tall cocktail.

Smiling into the distance and wearing her fiery locks down, the actress showcased her high cheekbones while rocking a red lip, also offering a little more via her caption.

Addressing fans, she wrote: “What? This ‘ole thing? #Edinburghcastle #Edinburgh #johnniewalker @johnniewalkerprincesstreet.”

Christina will be spending more time in Scotland as she shoots the new show The Buccaneers. The 47-year-old stunned fans back in August with a windswept sand dunes selfie, writing: “Path to the left, Scotland. To the right, England. I chose Scotland. #scotland @clarevivier.”

Christina Hendricks shares gorgeous home renovations

Christina continues to update fans on her picture-perfect home. Earlier this year, she posed inside her done-up dining room. Posting jointly with Beverly Hills Organizer, the actress wrote:

“Part 3 Dining Room Reveal: I love @actuallychristinahendricks choices here! The wallpaper is so rich & gorgeous! This original builtin was a focal point from the moment of entry into this 1908 Craftsman.”

Christina has put her all into her 1908 Craftsman-style home, and the renovations have been going on for two years.

Christina Hendricks is ‘playful’ inside her jaw-dropping home

In a separate share, and showing her fun side as she stunned in figure-hugging jeans and a check red-and-orange shirt, Christina focused on her dining room table. She posed by it and on a vintage rug.

She wrote, “My dining room!!! Playful, cheery, and comfortable. I’ve already shared a family dinner at this table and never wanted to leave. @thehandmadetable made this stunning farm table to bring out the cherry in the wallpaper, all made from reclaimed wood. I’m in love!”

Christina’s Edinburgh Castle post has now topped 30,000 Likes. The Good Girls actress is followed by celebrities including Bravo star Lisa Rinna and fashion mogul Jessica Simpson.