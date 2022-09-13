Christina Hendricks goes topless with pup for ‘Southern rainy day snuggles’

Christina Hendricks took her top off for some snuggle time with her dog. Pic credit: @actuallychristinahendricks/Instagram

Christina Hendricks has been on a roll to kick off the week, sharing her second fun snap to her Instagram page in less than half a day.

Posting to her main social media page, the Good Girls actress appeared to enjoy a little relaxation time with her pup, Triscuit.

The redhead beauty got her snuggle time in with her patient pooch, posing from her bed while topless and covering up her chest in just a down comforter while holding her dog close to her for a sweet squeeze.

Wearing some large-framed glasses on her face and minimal-to-no makeup, Christina gave a little smile for her bedtime embrace as both she and Triscuit gazed right at the camera for the adorable snap.

A soft, yellow light made the side of the bed glow and shine against Christina’s bare arm and upper chest, also lighting up her red locks.

“Southern rainy snuggle days,” she captioned the cute post, alluding to her location being at her Los Angeles home, which the star has been refurbishing and remodeling for more than two years.

Though such skin-baring posts remain somewhat of a rarity for the actress, Christina has been seeming to amp up her online sharing while giving fans more glimpses of her bare body.

Christina Hendricks is all legs in skin-baring shot

In her second post to kick off the week, Christina took to her Instagram story section to give a leggy display.

Seen only from the waist down and with her feet cropped out of view, Christina showed off silken, creamy legs in a snap that showed the actress laying down on a couch.

A shiny miniskirt peeked out just in view, with the hem ending abruptly at her thighs so that nearly all of her bare legs were in the frame.

While it wasn’t clear exactly where Christina was located at the time of the snap, fans might guess she was on set as a table edge spread out to her left, a crystal ashtray, and a pair of glasses on the top.

When she isn’t hopping on to Instagram to share new pics or working hard in front of the lens for her job, Christina still takes time out to share details about her latest projects, even when the news isn’t good.

Christina Hendricks talks Good Girls cancellation

Following a run of four successful seasons, Christina and her fellow Good Girls castmates, which included Parenthood alum Mae Whitman, undoubtedly were left feeling heartbroken after news broke that NBC canceled the series before they could conclude it.

Christina sat down with People magazine for a chat about the abrupt finish, telling them that the network “failed massively.”

“It was quirky and weird and smart and they kind of made it just look like a sitcom,” she said of the network’s choice to pull the plug early, adding that NBC first alluded to the series being picked up for season five before they changed their mind.

“[NBC] told us we were going to get picked up and then two weeks later yanked it out from underneath us and took it away from us,” she shared.

“So, we were kind of all like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa.’ Because we loved it. We loved doing it, and [costars] Retta and Mae Whitman were like two… they still are two of my best friends and we love working together, Christina continued while lamenting the show’s cancellation.

She added that the costars sent each other texts often following the news to say how much they missed one another.

Christina is currently set to star in Apple TV+’s show The Buccaneer, with filming having started in Scotland over the summer.