Christina Hendricks is stunning as she indulges and takes home leftovers following a fun day of celebration. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Christina Hendricks has never been shy about indulging, and she seems to do it annually, but always in style.

This year was no exception as the Mad Men alum hit the town for Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence holiday party, a yearly gathering that Christina has attended before.

While Jennifer, a TV producer, has hosted an indulgence day each summer, she has also invited friends for a holiday party each December.

Christina smiled as she departed from the residence, and the actress appeared to have had a good time.

The paparazzi captured the stunning redhead while exiting the event, and she looked happy and elegant.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Not pictured was Christina’s beau, George Bianchini, who was also in attendance and carried leftovers from the event.

Christina Hendricks attends Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence holiday party

Christina looked gorgeous in a black strapless gown with a clear neckline as she navigated down a Brentwood street to a waiting car. Her dress featured thick material, a slight sparkle, and extra support around the bodice.

The Good Girls star rocked soft makeup with rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner, and a matte pout.

Pic credit: BACKGRID

Her hair was parted in the center, with glamorous curls falling past her shoulders. Christina completed the look with silver strappy shoes and a few diamond rings.

The party’s host has always pulled out the stops for the Day of Indulgence party.

As reported by InStyle, Jennifer brought vendors like Livemore Organics smoothies to an event over the summer. The producer also snagged snacks from LesserEvil popcorn and the famous Carnegie Deli black-and-white cookies. Once guests had satisfied their food cravings, they could try out a Kate Somerville oxygen facial or RéVive eye treatment.

After Christina’s indulgences, the actress knows how to burn calories and keep her feminine curves.

Christina Hendricks exercise and workout routine

Christina Hendricks’ workout secrets involve a little dance and a kettle ball.

The actress told Everyday Health via Women’s Health that she tried to incorporate dancing into her day wherever possible. As Christina explained, dancing didn’t feel like a workout, and she enjoyed that.

She also revealed that she tried to keep a kettle ball nearby so that she would remember to work out throughout the day.

She explained, “I keep [them] right next to the bed, so I can run my bathwater, do a set, and then do something else, and then come back and do another set.”

Although Christina doesn’t appear to be a gym rat, her fitness approach has worked for her.