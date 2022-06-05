Christina Hendricks flaunts weekend curves in plunging sundress

Christina Hendricks smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Christina Hendricks is thrilling fans in new photos showing off her hourglass curves. The Mad Men alum, 47, is fresh from delighting her 1.1 million Instagram followers with figure-flaunting snaps as she models a plunging sundress, with fans leaving her over 39,000 likes overnight.

Christina had gone edgy for a red-lit shoot on Saturday, tagging visual artist Pipilotti Rist as she threw fans a curve overload.

Christina Hendricks flaunts stunning figure in new photos

The famous redhead shared a small gallery, opening amid dramatic lighting as she posed backed by lantern-like structures in pink.

The Good Girls star sent out a slight smile while in a low-cut and patterned floral sundress, posing with one hand to her neck and wearing massive drop earrings.

A swipe right showed the TV favorite throwing up an arm as she better showcased her outfit, with the dancey feel going carefree and affording a slight party vibe.

“@pipilotti_rist_studio @moca @nickichestnut,” a caption read.

Christina may have peaked with Mad Men, but the actress shot back up trends with 2018-commenced Netflix series Good Girls, costarring Retta, Mae Whitman, Manny Montana, and Reno Wilson. The criminally-themed dark comedy has, however, ended after four seasons. Hendricks has since been cast in The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, where she will star alongside Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale.

In June 2021, and amid the news that Good Girls was ending, Hendricks told her followers: “Well, we gave it our all. We really did. Thank you to our amazing fans through the years for all your passion and support.”

Christina Hendricks ‘lucky’ to play strong women on-screen

Saying that she felt “lucky” to play feminine-strong roles in her career, the Tennessee native also revealed: “I think I learned how to acknowledge my own contribution to things and that it was far more important than I had given myself credit for,” adding: “I think that a woman can be so many different things and the more you show all those different sides to her, people respond to that as strength because it feels real.”

As to Instagram, the action isn’t too frequent for Christina, but there’s always love when she posts. In April, the beauty shared a Hawaii “looks” gallery, posing in a leggy minidress to open a gallery of stylish outfits as fans left over 72,000 likes. “Some fun Hawaiian looks for the week, Instagram, how do I post a full image???? I’m the last to know…. Swear the shoes were cute,” she wrote.