Christina Hendricks flaunts bedroom curves in figure-hugging dress

Christina Hendricks is stunning in a figure-hugging and floral sundress as she both shows off her figure and her impeccable bedroom.

The Mad Men actress has been making headlines for sharing her home renovations with fans – classic and opulent elegance is the vibe inside the redhead’s mansion, and she’s been at it all for over two years.

Amid weekend updates shared via her stories, Christina paused on the interior front to show herself inside her home, posing for a leggy selfie while all dolled up and even shouting out a hip brand.

The photo showed the 47-year-old in a flattering and gorgeous Alice + Olivia dress in forest green and gold. Going a little low-cut, the Good Girls actress struck a glam pose in floral-accent and gold high heels, matching her vintage-style ring to her dress as she showcased her hourglass silhouette.

Also wearing hoop earrings in gold, Hendricks donned a full face of makeup with warming blush – she opted for a matte lip and defined brows for a dramatic finish.

“Keep that Romanoffs look” appeared in text as Christina tagged Alice + Olivia – the brand is also adored by 51-year-old talk show host Kelly Ripa.

Christina Hendricks takes fans on ‘journey’ amid home renovations

Steering clear of Kardashian-style minimalism, Christina embraces old-fashioned vibes with a 1908 Craftsman-style property.

“Hi guys. So, those of you who have been following me for a little bit, you might remember that I bought a house about two years ago and I was going to take you on the journey of the process of remodeling this house,” she told fans in mid-July. The red carpet favorite continued that “all of the things they warn you about that could go wrong, went wrong. It has been an incredible journey of ups and downs. It’s been so stressful.”

Christina’s interiors boast deep, red-painted wall paneling, gilt hangings, and fine drapes, plus molded ceilings, original fireplaces, and studded leather furnishings.

Christina Hendricks aiming for ‘cozy cottage’ energy in parts

Areas of the star’s home are lighter, though – one living area is complete with light-colored couches, check prints, citrus-colored walls, and bamboo blinds.

“Let me lead you into the new living room! I wanted this to feel like a warm and cozy cottage jewel box. I mixed warm saffrons with greens and blues and mixed art nouveau, antique pieces with modern ones. I repurposed pieces I’ve had in my own home throughout the years by reupholstering and reimagining their use. Quite a difference!” Hendricks wrote while showing off her property.