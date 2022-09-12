Christina Hendricks all legs in shiny miniskirt for couch stretch

Christina Hendricks proved she doesn’t have to show her whole body to get fans excited. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency



Christina Hendricks proved that she knows how to keep her fans captivated even without showing her upper body.

The Mad Men alum, who starred on the hit show alongside January Jones and Kiernan Shipka, took to her Instagram page for a flirty new snap which she snuck into her story section.

Seen just from the waist down in the seductive snap, Christina gave a legs-only view of her physique with just hints of a shiny miniskirt skimming her thighs at the picture crop.

Mostly revealing legs for days and not much else, the redhead appeared to be lying on a couch for a lean stretch while showing off her lower assets in all their smooth glory.

Some black straps could be spotted gripping Christina’s upper thighs, just under the hem of the skirt, alluding to the potential of garter straps.

The edge of a table just entered the frame, with some reading glasses sitting on the edge and the crystal outline of what looked like an ashtray next to them, with all of the vague surroundings making it appear that the actress might be on set.

No caption was provided for the shot, leaving fans to ponder where the actress was located and what exactly she was doing at the time.

Pic credit: @actuallychristinahendricks/Instagram

While the Toy Story 4 actress keeps up a fairly regular presence on Instagram, posts such as her recent leggy snap are somewhat rare, giving fans more reason to revel in her skin-baring posts when they do come up.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Christina Hendricks goes nude for silk sheet shoot

In July, Christina seemed to be working in some bedroom playtime as she looked to be enjoying time in some silken sheets.

Taking to her Instagram story section again for the post, Christina could be seen giving a radiant smile as she posed for a series of fun shots while clad apparently only in some nearly-black linens.

Christina gave bedtime a new meaning as she sprawled out on top of the bed, grasping the sheets around her chest and extending one leg out for a peek-a-boo, and kicked her heels out while lying on her side and laughing.

While the star has seemed to be living in the moment and relishing in happier times as she remodels her home following her 2019 divorce from husband Geoffrey Arend, tabloid gossip still plagued Christina even before her split from the actor.

Christina Hendricks slams rumors of pregnancy

Prior to her split with Arend, Christina fell under the tabloid rumor mill’s shadow as gossip spread that the actress and her then-husband were expecting a child together.

The online chatter cropped up when magazines claimed the actress had appeared to be sporting a baby bump and may have been seen refusing alcoholic beverages.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Christina later put the rumors to rest by addressing the subject herself, saying she and Arend were “not interested” in having children at all.

Christina is not said to be dating anyone at the moment.