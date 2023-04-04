HGTV star Christina Hall and her husband, Joshua Hall, packed on the PDA during a recent Mexican getaway.

Christina lives a busy life as a successful designer, real estate investor, and TV personality.

And with three kids on top of her career, Christina is always booked and busy, so she certainly enjoyed a vacation south of the border to escape the stresses of everyday life.

Christina and Joshua were in Mexico to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary on the beaches of Los Cabos, Mexico.

Over the weekend, the photogenic couple was spotted by paparazzi sharing a kiss on the beach, both clad in their swimwear.

Christina donned an aquamarine-hued bikini and a navy blue ball cap in the snap. She wore her signature blonde hair down and sported a bronzy glow from spending some time in the plentiful UV rays.

Christina Hall shares a kiss with her husband Joshua Hall on the beaches of Mexico

Holding a refreshing tropical drink, Christina planted a kiss on Joshua, who wore an oversized sun hat and black swim trunks. Joshua also held a drink in his hand, and they both went barefoot as they stood at the water’s edge, showcasing their fit and trim physiques.

Christina and Joshua Hall were spotted sharing a smooch along the water’s edge while vacationing in Los Cabos, Mexico. Pic credit: HEM/BACKGRID

Christina and Joshua first tied the knot in April 2022 in a quaint courthouse ceremony before exchanging vows in Maui in front of their family and friends. Christina announced in 2021 that Joshua, a former police officer, popped the question with a custom-designed five-carat ring.

The marriage was the third for Christina, who was previously wed to Tarek El Moussa and Ant Antstead. Christina and Tarek share two children, Taylor and Brayden, and she shares her son, Hudson, with Ant.

Christina recently launched her home improvement and flooring line, The Christina Collection

In addition to her busy family life, Christina’s career certainly keeps her on her toes. She stars in her popular HGTV show, Christina on the Coast, and has also launched her own flooring line, The Christina Collection. Her collection features luxury vinyl flooring and hardwood offered by a network of dealers throughout the U.S.

“I have seen how much time and attention [independent retailers] put into product selection and installation, and that’s the type of service I want you to experience with my products!” Christina says on her brand’s site. “This is my way of giving them back something that can be locally purchased and serviced.”

In addition to flooring, Christina also launched a line of floor-cleaning products. Her Healthy Home Cleaner by Christina Multi-Surface Cleaner aims to be environmentally friendly.

The cleaner is packaged in recycled material, is derived from plants and minerals, is synthetic-free, contains no harsh chemicals, is free of allergens, and can be used on flooring, countertops, cabinets, and furniture.

Healthy Home Cleaner by Christina Multi-Surface Cleaner can be purchased on Amazon.com for $12.99, where it has received nothing short of five-star ratings.