Christina Applegate sits barefoot in front of Hollywood star to give thanks

Christina Applegate has stepped out for the first time, walking barefoot with her cane, since revealing her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis last year.

The 50-year-old sat on Hollywood’s iconic Walk of Fame as she made her first public appearance in a year while being honored with a star of her very own.

Christina, who will be 51 on November 25, has starred in dozens of Hollywood productions, including her first iconic role as Kelly Bundy in Married… with Children in 1987.

She went on to star in a string of super successful blockbusters like Bad Moms, The Sweetest Thing, and more recently, the hit Netflix show, Dead to Me.

However, in 2021, Christina revealed that she had been diagnosed with MS, a disease that attacks the central nervous system.

Fellow actor Selma Blair was also diagnosed with the disease, which can cause communication issues and pain, as well as loss of eyesight, among other symptoms.

Christina Applegate goes barefoot to Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Emmy Award-winning actress was honored on Monday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In a photo Christina posted on Twitter today, the actress beamed as she accepted her own mark among the stars.

Christina was snapped donning a stylish black suit while sitting barefoot on the iconic street.

It happened. Thank you everyone. Hollywood chamber of commerce. And ya know… everyone. pic.twitter.com/GmHU9XTSbR — christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 15, 2022

In another snap, Christina posed side-on with her iconic blonde tresses styled into waves that cascaded down her shoulders.

The mom-of-one even sported a manicure that read “FU MS” on her black nails.

During her short acceptance speech, Christina was still as sharp as ever, as Daily Mail reports.

She referred to herself as “the disabled lady” and made a joke at one point, asking the audience, “Oh, by the way I have a disease. Did you not notice? I’m not even wearing shoes. Anyhoo, You’re supposed to laugh at this.”

Later on, Christina revealed the reason why she decided not to wear any shoes to the event.

She tweeted a picture of her feet standing on her star and captioned the snap, “Barefoot. For some with MS the feeling of shoes may hurt or make us feel off balance. So today I was me. Barefoot.”

Barefoot. For some with MS the feeling of shoes may hurt or make us feel off balance. So today I was me. Barefoot pic.twitter.com/eJBGg1Wyug — christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 15, 2022

The star was surrounded by her friends, family, and even her co-star, Linda Cardellini, who she stars opposite in Dead To Me.

Christina has also hinted that her last ever-acting job could be Dead to Me after her MS diagnosis.