Christina Aguilera pictured at the World Premiere Of Disney’s Mulan. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

With a sizzling snap, Christina Aguilera announced her upcoming performance at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards.

The singer will join a star-studded lineup that includes Camilo, Christian Nodal, Elvis Costello, Jorge Drexler, and John Legend.

Christina released her first Spanish-language album in over two decades, La Fuerza, which garnered critical praise.

Aguilera is nominated in seven categories, including album of the year for her ninth album, Aguilera, and record of the year for Pa Mis Muchachas with Becky G, Nicki Nicole featuring Nathy Peluso.

The 41-year-old beauty took to her Instagram Story to tease her return to the Latin Grammys stage.

She shared a stunning photo with her platinum blonde hair partly braided. She rocked a sheer red top for the snap, which featured audio from the track Pa Mis Muchachas.

Pic credit: @xtina/Instagram

Christina Aguilera recreates Beautiful video 20 years later

Christina is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her album Stripped with a new video for her hit balled, Beautiful.

She announced it on World Mental Health Day and encouraged her followers to take time off social media.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Following the release of the full music video, the pop sensation sent a heartfelt message about the significance of the new video aimed at the youth.

“We are Beautiful, no matter what they say ❤️‍ A message I will always stand by and a message I prioritize to instill in my own children through every chapter of their lives!” she wrote.

She continued, “Today, it’s harder than ever to hear our own voice amongst so many others infiltrating our feeds and minds with mixed messaging… ultimately leading us to tune-out our own truth and self worth.”

She added that the original video for Beautiful was about awareness and compassion for those judged and criticized for their appearance.

She pointed out that it’s important to find self-acceptance with social media standards being “fed to us.”

The new video features children with full make-up being advised of unrealistic beauty standards.

It also shows them receiving negative messages about their appearance.

In one scene, young adults and children are being prepped for cosmetic surgery with marks outlining the procedure; however, they choose to play outside rather than go ahead with it.

Christina Aguilera recreates ‘Stripped’ look with stunning polaroids

Christina announced the deluxe version of her album Stripped with an Instagram post.

In stunning photos, the singer wore a corset and beanie with her iconic black and blonde hairstyle featured on the album cover 20 years ago.