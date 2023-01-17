Christina Aguilera made an announcement that was certain to excite her fans from Chile. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Christina Aguilera made the day of some of her fans a little bit brighter because she revealed an upcoming trio of shows.

The Dirrty singer posted a stunning picture with some key dates of performances that will occur in Chile next month.

The post, shared on social media, featured the singer in a bodysuit with a plunging neckline as she posed for the camera.

Christina used her Instagram Stories to broadcast the news with her 8.9 million followers.

The Mickey Mouse Club alum looked gorgeous with closed eyes and a tilted head, with her skin appearing a vibrant shade of red.

The sequins from Christina’s top sparkled with the light, creating a beautiful visual.

Pic credit: @xtina/Instagram

The singer’s hair featured stylish twists, with pieces of her tresses cascading past her shoulders.

Pink writing revealed Christina’s name, with dates and locations, including the Viña del Mar International Song Festival.

The award-winning talent has a close connection to South America because her father came to the United States from Ecuador.

Christina Aguilera stuns in Zac Posen at Latin Grammys

Christina showed love for her roots with a Spanish-language album, which netted her a Latin Grammy.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Christina received an award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards last November.

The former judge of The Voice received a nomination for AGUILERA, ultimately taking home the coveted prize.

Christina looked the part of a winner in a custom Zac Posen gown. She struck a pose on the red carpet at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas before heading into the venue. The Dirrty singer’s purple dress had dramatic shoulders, long sleeves, and ruching around the waist.

There was also a satin finish, adding an element of elegance to the ensemble.

Christina Aguilera talks about beauty and fitness

Christina has managed to transition from child star to adult star with a little help from her self-care rituals.

As Christina told Health, yoga and cleansing have played crucial roles in promoting her mental health.

The singer explained, “Feeling grass under my feet and looking at trees and clouds helps. Yoga has also been instrumental in helping me.”

The Grammy winner even made cleansing her skin sound like an experience.

She added, “I find so much joy in the cleansing process—stripping away all the makeup, so it’s just clean skin with some moisturizer and putting a little feel-good spritzer on my face.”

With more than 20 years since her debut album, Christina has shown incredible power in her successful career.