After rumblings about her exceptionally youthful appearance, Christina Aguilera finally shared her beauty secret on social media.

The iconic voice behind numerous chart-topping hits spilled the tea about her Botox solution, which has helped keep unsightly frown lines at bay.

Over the weekend, the blonde bombshell posted an Instagram video detailing a casual day in the life.

As Christina’s 8.9 million Instagram followers learned, the singer received some help in the beauty department beyond expensive creams and serums.

The collaboration was fitting because, as a legendary pop icon and someone who has embodied empowerment, Christina took premature aging into her own hands.

By sharing her beauty secret, she encouraged fans to embrace their appearances while offering a solution that worked for her.

Christina Aguilera promotes Xeomin Botox

The video opened with Christina settling down to work on writing some new lyrics, looking effortlessly beautiful.

The clip then transitioned to an intimate shot of Christina enjoying a bubble bath, adding an extra layer of self-care after a day of writing.

In the caption accompanying her Instagram video, Christina explained that she chose Xeomin because she believed in the product.

Christina explained that her cosmetic enhancement was Xeomin, a Botox solution known for reducing moderate to severe frown lines. Xeomin has gained favor in recent years thanks to its FDA-approved formula. The cosmetic injection attracts those seeking a youthful appearance with minimal side effects. Botox treatments work by relaxing muscle activity in the face, temporarily diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Christina’s caption read, “When it comes to my beauty regime, consistency and effectiveness are key. That’s why I trust Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA) @xeominaesthetic, a #smarttoxin that smooths frown lines, and helps me look my best 💋✨ #ad.”

Rather than denying the procedure and keeping things a secret, Christina broadcasted her favorite product and told fans where they could get the same treatment.

Christina Aguilera talks about aging and confidence

Christina’s honesty regarding the procedure comes as no surprise to many who have followed her career through the years.

The Dirrty songstress has constantly reinvented her look while pushing boundaries and prioritizing fashion that made her feel her best.

But as for Christina, she revealed that self-love took hard work.

Christina told Health, “I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure. I would never want to relive my 20s—you’re so in your own head and finding your confidence.”

She continued, “As you age, you stop comparing yourself to other people and start appreciating your own body and owning it.”

