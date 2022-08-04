Christina Aguilera stuns swimming in white string bikini

Christina Aguilera close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FeatureFlash

Christina Aguilera is stunning as she sunbathes and enjoys a pool swim in a white string bikini.

The Grammy winner, 41, made headlines last weekend for sharing a triple post of swimwear snaps and videos, all showing her basking in the sunshine as she showed off her sensational curves in swimwear.

Stunning the camera from a lush poolside terrace with flowering greenery, the Stripped hitmaker shared a mash-up video post with footage showing her posing from the terrace while in her bikini and an open white shirt.

Xtina also blew fans kisses and enjoyed a refreshing dip.

Showcasing her fit and curvy silhouette, the blonde afforded a bombshell vibe. Still, the finish wasn’t too provocative as she kept it carefree, smiling, twirling around in the pool, and including fiance Matthew Rutler.

Drawing on the Holy Trinity bikini she was wearing, Christina wrote: “A religious experience.”

Also included in the posts made five days ago were shots of Christina leaning back as she hung around the steps of her mosaic-tiled pool. Arching her back as she once again showed off her body, the songstress gained over 130,000 likes for her snaps.

Christina rarely shows a swim look, but she’s clearly making it a Hot Girl Summer.

Christina Aguilera embraces curvier self

The 2000s were filled with headlines centering around Christina’s weight – turns out, the singer herself wasn’t happy being on the skinnier side, something she opened up about in 2021.

“Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty. I’ve always said that women are way more interesting to look at than men! I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure,” she told Health.

Christina Aguilera ‘inspired’ to create new music

The profile came ahead of the 2022 release of Aguilera’s La Fuerza album, although she was already prepping the EP at the time of the interview.

“I am reinspired and have reconnected with myself. I’ve fallen in love with music all over again, which is a really big thing to say, having spent my entire career in music,” she revealed. Xtina even called her album “about 20 years overdue.”

Since posting from the pool, Aguilera has updated from Monaco, where she’s been performing.