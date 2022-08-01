Christina Aguilera stuns sunbathing in white string bikini

Christina Aguilera rocks a white string bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Christina Aguilera was front page news the moment she posted her weekend swimwear shots.

The 41-year-old singer shared a slew of bikini photos and videos last Saturday, posting for her 8 million+ followers and ushering in body confidence and self-acceptance.

Posing both from a luxurious terrace and her outdoor swimming pool, the Beautiful hitmaker proved she’s 100% still got it at 40+, even sharing a Sports Illustrated-style back arch as she got wet in the water.

Christina opened her set of photos with a sensual and ethereal photo. Posing in a white string bikini and matching shirt worn off-the-shoulder, the Grammy winner placed one hand to her head and sent out direct eye contact as she wore a minimal face of makeup.

Highlighting her assets and toned waistline, the blonde went on to lounge around in the sun while backed by lawns and flowering greenery. She also added in some shades and flaunted her bright red pedicure.

In the final slide, the stunner posed full-length while showcasing her country chic property and its gorgeous flowers.

“Loving me for me,” the star wrote.

Also turning heads was a small gallery of photos showing Christina in her pool.

Very much sending out Kardashian vibes, the songstress stunned as she flaunted her curves and golden tan from the mosaic-tiled pool steps while opting out of a caption.

Christina Aguilera says the pandemic had upsides

COVID may have brought chaos for many people, but for Christina, there were some ups. She spoke of the pandemic, overall, in a 2021 interview with Health.

“It was a great time to be hunkered down in my house with my kids. I really got a moment to do little things, like be in my backyard, read books that had been on my to-read list, and go through my old diaries,” she said.

“I have this massive trunk of old diaries that I’ve literally kept from the past 20 years of my life. I was able to catch up on them and do some self-reflecting,” the mom of two revealed.

Christina Aguilera thinks we’re all ‘going’ too much

Continuing, the former rival to Britney Spears stated, “It really forced me to be silent and take a look at myself. In some regard, I wasn’t happy with a lot of things, and it’s scary to face those feelings that, under normal circumstances, you don’t have time to face because everyone is going, going, going.”

“That grind is praised, but I think we’re all understanding that having moments to self-reflect and just breathe are crucial,” she stated.