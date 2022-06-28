Christina Aguilera stuns pantless in thigh highs for Pride

Christina Aguilera close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Christina Aguilera is celebrating Pride Month in style.

The Grammy-winning singer, a long-time supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, made it rainbow vibes in thigh highs as she updated her Instagram this week, posting a mash-up video of looks and showing her Pride support while performing in Los Angeles.

Christina Aguilera is Pride-strong in thigh-highs looks

Going with the Pride theme – Aguilera paired colors and songs for nearly every rainbow color – the 41-year-old shared her sizzling looks, ones largely coming as block color bodysuits paired with matching thigh boots.

Christina went all out, showcasing red, blue, orange, yellow, and green looks while rocking matching shades and showing off her killer figure in the no-pants outfits.

The Genie in a Bottle singer accompanied her video with a caption noting how much effort she’d put into her show. She also shouted out another celebrity.

“We went through every color of the rainbow throughout my @lapride show- pairing specific colors within a different song, mood and ‘theme’,” she began.

Continuing, The Voice judge told fans: “We were inspired to pay homage to some truly historic great gay memorable moments and icons! From the green palette being a take on the legendary & controversial artist Tom of Finland’s artwork and imagery… 💚 To the orange theme cones being a reinvented throwback take on Gaultier’s epic cone bra design… 🧡.” Here, Aguilera shouted out fellow Pride supporter and socialite Paris Hilton, adding: “We had elements of circa early 2000’s @parishilton & I had fun playing up to… 💙”

Christina Aguilera backing Pride long before it was cool

The blonde also thanked Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage x Fenty for the yellow outfit.

Xtina has long been affiliated with the LGBTQ+ community; her 2002 Beautiful track is widely considered to be an anthem for the community amid its messages of self-empowerment and beauty regardless of how one looks (or labels one might be placed with). The songstress has even penned a letter to the LGBTQ+ community, writing:

“I have found the most solace and unimaginable strength in my friends who identify as queer,” then thanking the community that had her back during challenging times in her life.

“I recognize there are still so many hurdles ahead, but to realize how far we’ve come and that my voice and presence has made an impact thus far is more fulfilling than words can express,” she added.

Also big backers of the LGBTQ+ community are singers Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga, plus actress Anne Hathaway.