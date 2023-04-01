For someone as high-profile as Christina Aguilera, she is surely used to making an impact on the red carpet.

The Genie In A Bottle hitmaker was among the many high-profile stars who attended the GLAAD Media Awards on March 30th.

The event took place in Beverly Hills, California, at The Beverly Hilton.

Since 1990, the iconic award show has continued representing the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities.

Known for being an icon and an ally to the community, Christina was honored with the Advocate for Change award on the night.

While posing on the red carpet and accepting her award, Christina dazzled in a glitzy number worth discussing.

Christina Aguilera slayed in a sequined number

No stranger to the world of glitz and glam, Christina wowed at the 34th GLAAD Media Awards in a black dress covered in sequins.

The item of clothing fell to the floor and featured a long train as well as long sleeves. The gown was low-cut at the front and was teamed with matching gloves.

Christina accessorized the look with numerous silver chains and dangling earrings. She opted for a red lip, mascara, and eyeliner for makeup.

Always one to reinvent her image, the five-time Grammy Award-winning artist sported long, straight blonde locks with a middle part.

Christina Aguilera posing on the GLAAD Media Awards red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

As seen in the snapshot above, Christina looked incredible in her get-up. The former coach on The Voice posed with both hands on her hips while the sequins on her dress glistened in the light.

Christina gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and proved that she is a pro at posing on the red carpet.

On Instagram, she uploaded a series of pics of her from the evening while sharing a heart-warming caption.

“As someone who believes in equality and inclusion for all, I am deeply grateful to GLAAD for amplifying the voices of those who are often marginalized,” Christina wrote.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this award, and to have the opportunity to serve as a safe haven and advocate for all those who seek acceptance and inclusion,” she continued.

As of this report, her post had racked up more than 159,000 likes and over 2,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her millions of followers.

Christina Aguilera has released her own line of perfumes

Joining the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, and Britney Spears, Christina has also released her own line of fragrances.

In the commercial for her perfume titled By Night, the powerhouse vocalist was captured in black-and-white, creating a vintage-style ad.

Donning black eye makeup and red lipstick, Christina wore her signature blonde hair down in curls and with a fringe.

By Night can be found in various online stores from $13.

In 2007, Christina started her lineup of perfumes with an international licensing agreement she signed with Procter & Gamble to create the fragrances. According to Metro, her first attempt at entering the perfume market arrived with 2004’s Expose, which was only available in Europe.