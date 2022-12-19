Singing sensation Christina Aguilera pictured at The Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Christina Aguilera just turned 42 and looked sensational in a new photo in a plunging corset to welcome the birthday celebrations.

It has been an eventful year for the pop legend, who released her ninth studio album and two Spanish EPs: La Fuerza and La Tormenta.

In September, she performed at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards and received the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award.

The 42-year-old shared a sizzling photo in a gold plunging corset paired with satin rosewood high-waisted joggers.

Christina added a long black coat to complete the outfit with matching black heels in the snap, which appears to be taken in a hotel hallway.

She was all glam in burgundy lipstick and went with the middle part for her iconic long blonde hair. The singer accessorized with gold metallic shades that caught the flash of the camera.

Xtina shared the photos with her 8.1 million Instagram followers, writing, “✨Birthday energy ✨” in the caption.

The singer is working during the holidays as she is set to perform at the VinFuture Prize 2022 in Vietnam at the Hanoi Opera House.

Christina Aguilera teaches singing in Masterclass

The singing sensation stood out among her peers in the 90s pop era due to her vocal ability.

As a soprano, she can hit a four-octave vocal range and perform the rare whistle register.

She has been compared to the likes of Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston as one of the elite singers in the American music industry.

Last week, she announced her collaboration with Masterclass on her Instagram page with a special deal.

“Holiday szn is here!🎁✨ Treat yourself AND someone special to a @masterclass membership so you can learn some of my favorite techniques together for the price of one💋,” she wrote.

Christina teaches those who purchase the class how she sings in different styles, protects her voice, and rehearses in over 3.5 hours of voice lessons and exercises.

In an interview with PEOPLE earlier this year, the pop star shared with the outlet how she raises her two children.

She shares a son, Max, 14, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and a daughter, Summer, 7, with fiancé Matthew Rutler.

Christina spoke about focusing on her children’s happiness and observing their unique characteristics rather than laying out a predetermined plan.

“I’ve always, always wanted my kids to just be their happiest best selves, whatever that means to them, I will always support it. Every child is different — I’ve definitely learned that, everything from education-wise to their personalities and what their interests are,” she said.

She then spoke about the importance of helping her kids figure out what they want to pursue in life and providing them with resources to explore their options.