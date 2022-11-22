Christina Aguilera is glowing in her bright-colored attire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Christina Aguilera looked stunning as she showcased her electrifying attire.

The sensational singer is known not only for her four-octave range but also for her amazing fashion choices.

Christina has an incredible sense of fashion, especially when it comes to turning a head or two.

The Genuine In A Bottle singer has been in the game for a while, as she’s been serenading her fans with her mesmerizing voice and eccentric wardrobe choices for decades.

In her most recent post, Christina demonstrated just that.

The blonde beauty took to her Instagram, where she shared the fun with her 8.5 million followers.

Christina Aguilera is sizzling hot in bright red

The singer didn’t hold anything back as she slayed in her vibrant-colored outfit.

In the first slide, Christina sat in a chair behind the scenes as she crossed her legs with a drink in her one hand while she stuck her tongue out for the epic shot.

The singer styled in a black, oversized blazer dress that featured large padded shoulders and a couple of gold buttons that ran down the side of the dress.

She then coordinated the blazer with a beautiful pair of red thigh-high boots. The boots were a stunning bright red that certainly lured in all wondering eyes.

The boots hugged Christina’s legs perfectly as they accentuated her lovely physique.

She further accessorized with a pair of oversized black sunglasses, which she wore over her face as they covered her eyes completely.

She then wore her blonde hair in light waves as the locks flowed along her chest.



The other slides featured some fun, memorable moments, as the second slide captured Christina indulging in some satisfying snacks.

The singer sported her big black sunglasses again, which she also decided to wear inside.

She paired the glasses with a beautiful diamond choker necklace as if glistened for the shot.

Christina intently focused on her food while she looked to be getting ready to have another glorious bite.

Overall, the slideshow greatly represented the singer’s amazing stylistic choices and fun personality.

Christina Aguilera launches her new exclusive Stripped merch

It’s been 20 years since Christina’s hit album Stripped was released.

In honor of its 20th anniversary, the singer recently released a whole new line of Stripped merchandise.

Some of the merchandise included a variety of t-shirts, hoodies, shorts, and matching sets.

In addition to the exclusive new line of clothing, Christina also announced that the Stripped vinyl would be released.

The pop star took to her Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans.

Fans indeed showed excitement for the sensational pop singer as the post secured 76k likes and over 1k comments filled with love and support.