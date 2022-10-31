Christina Aguilera stuns as the Corpse Bride and her stylist goes as her

Christina Aguilera poses up a storm dressed as the Corpse Bride. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Christina Aguilera looked sensational as she transformed into the Corpse Bride, rocking a figure-hugging bridal gown and blue skin.

The music superstar was snapped posing next to her stylist, who was dressed up as none other than Christina herself.

Since the start of her career, Christina has never shied away from serving a look.

The 41-year-old has given fans many iconic red-carpet moments and endless 2000s fashion inspo – from her legendary chaps ensemble to more glamorous and timeless gowns.

The Dirrty hitmaker has also reached legacy status – with many celebs and fans recreating her looks for their own Halloween costumes.

Christina herself is no stranger to playing dress up on the spookiest day of the year.

Christina Aguilera wows as the Corpse Bride while stylist recreates her iconic look

Yesterday, Christina’s stylist Chris Horan posted a snap of the two dressed to the nines in their Halloween costumes.

Christina rocked an ensemble inspired by Tim Burton’s animated classic, Corpse Bride, while Chris paid homage to her.

Covered head to toe in blue paint, Christina brought the film’s titular character to life with her spot-on and stunning ensemble.

The beauty slipped into a sheer blue bodysuit and wore a grey bridal gown over the top.

The stunning gown hugged her curves perfectly and was adorned with jewels, which added a glamorous touch to the spooky look.

Christina perfectly recreated the bride’s blue skin with a masterful level of contouring, sky-high lashes, and a rosy pink color on her plump pout.

To resemble the charismatic corpse, Christina swapped out her iconic blonde tresses for a blue tint with curls cascading down her face.

She finished the look with a black flower crown perfectly positioned as she posed for the camera.

Posing next to the superstar was her stylist Chris Horan, dressed up as none other than Christina herself.

The stylist to the stars rocked an ensemble similar to Xtina’s outfit from the Lady Marmalade video, released in 2001.

He donned a bright red corset, black hot pants, fishnet tights, knee-length red boots, and of course, the iconic blonde wig.

Christina Aguilera recreates iconic look & releases first Spanish music in 20 years

Earlier this week ,Christina celebrated the 20th anniversary of her album Stripped by recreating an iconic look from the era.

The blonde beauty dusted off her skimpy attire from the Beautiful video and showed that she’s still got it.

Posting to her 8.4 million followers, Christina uploaded recreations from Stripped and her Beautiful photoshoot.

For the past year, Christina has been honoring her Latin roots in the best possible way: by writing and releasing hit songs included in La Fuerza, her first EP in Spanish for 20 years.

The Grammy Award-winning star released the second EP called La Tormenta back in August, and a third and final EP is expected anytime soon.