Christina Aguilera at the World Premiere Of Disney’s Mulan in 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Christina Aguilera took Halloween to a new level this year, transforming herself into a ’90s icon while possibly announcing her new tour.

The Ain’t No Other Man singer wore a full-body blue latex dress as she embraced her inner diva.

Dressed as Diva Plavalaguna from the epic sci-fi movie, The Fifth Element, the singer looked stunning in the custom-made costume.

The dress featured a geometric border across the chest with an added triangular detail accenting her curves.

A dark corset fit around her waist, highlighting her curves. Her skirt flowed from beneath the corset in a loose fashion.

Christina wore matching blue latex gloves that featured cuffs around each wrist.

Her dramatic headpiece came to a point on her forehead as well as above her head. Long blue tendrils hung down from tubes on the side of her face.

Blue paint covered her face and chest, finishing the look.

She shared the image on Instagram with the caption, “Creating DIVA 💙✨#TheFifthElement.”

Christina Aguilera stuns as Diva Plavalaguna

Christina’s team did a truly wonderful job giving her Diva Plavalaguna’s look while also maintaining the singer’s personal style.

She wore her long hair down in untamed curls with some pieces styled into small braids.

Her makeup featured dark blue lips, silver eyebrows, and long dark eyelashes.

Christina posted a video of her in the getup with added effects. She captioned it with, “This is YOUR Xperience 🛸👽💙 TheFifthElement #DivaPlavalaguna.”

The other-worldly vibe combined with her caption has fans wondering if this post is an elaborate Halloween costume or a special announcement.

A new tour, perhaps? Her fans seem to think so!

Pic credit: @xtina/Instagram

The Xperience was the name of her Las Vegas residency, which was ultimately canceled in September 2020 due to COVID-19.

Pic credit: @xtina/Instagram

If she were to announce that her residency was back on or that she’s going on tour, her fans have made it clear they’re all about it!

Pic credit: @xtina/Instagram

Christina Aguilera celebrated 20 years of Stripped

Christina recently shared that her album Stripped is 20 years old!

The album, which features the songs Dirrty and Fighter, was released on October 22, 2022.

According to her post, the deluxe edition includes a new remix of her hit song, Beautiful.