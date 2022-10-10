Christina Aguilera sizzles in sheer catsuit and thigh-high boots

Christina Aguilera stuns in skin-tight sheer catsuit for October. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Christina Aguilera is surely setting the tone for October.

Excited for the spooky season, the singer-songwriter decided to bring that same energy to her Citi/American Airlines 35th Anniversary Concert performance on Thursday.

The singer showed behind-the-scenes looks at her exclusive show in Hollywood with a new Instagram Reel. In the video, she was seen posing in her sheer catsuit on the way to the red carpet.

Fans noticed Christina was not shy at all about showing off her amazing curves, as she gave them multiple angles of her spooky look.

This event is coming off the heels of the Latin Billboard Music Awards in Miami. The Beautiful singer was honored with the Spirit of Hope Award.

It is safe to say that this has been an amazing few weeks for the songstress. While fans weren’t able to see the actual set list of her latest performance, her reel showed fans that she at least looked like a rockstar.

Christina Aguilera stuns in skin tight catsuit

In her reel, Christina Aguilera sported a tight catsuit that looked like it was made for her body. Her sleeves, legs, and neckline were covered in sheer fabric. The bodice of the outfit sported a skeletal torso to add to her overall “October mood.”

For the red carpet, the Dirty singer added a floor-length leather jacket to her ensemble. However, the star of her look was her rhinestone knee-high boots that really completed the outfit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For accessories, she added silver hoops and an elaborate metal crown that was adorned with chains. When it came to her red carpet look, she swapped her crown for bold black sunglasses that gave her a “matrix vibe” with the jacket she had on.

Her makeup was also just as elaborate as her look. The blonde bombshell did a pink cut crease design on her eyes with heavy orange blush around her temple and waterline, which made her blue eyes pop. For the lips, she did a brown and pink ombre lip for a 90s appeal.

For her hair, she slicked it back into a ponytail. Instead of leaving it alone, she braided blonde and red braids into her hair, paying homage to her younger self.

Executives tried to change Christina’s name

Christina Aguilera has been referred to as an icon for the majority of her successful career. However, she has been asked to change a lot during her time in the spotlight, including her last name. She recently admitted to HOLA! Magazine that executives wanted her to go by a different last name.

She said, “Something that I really embody and understand is that you know, this is a name that has been tried to be taken away from me on numerous occasions coming up in this business.”

However, this was a change she refused to make. Christina’s father is Ecuadorian and she has always been proud of her last name regardless of what executives say — so much so that she titled her next Spanish album Aguilera as a tribute to her heritage.

The album has no official release date yet but is said to be out in the spring of 2023.