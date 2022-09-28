Christina Aguilera sizzles in plunging silk dress for La Luz

Christina stunned in a plunging silk dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Christina Aguilera looked gorgeous in a new post promoting her new music.

The singer teased her new Spanish language EP, La Luz, which is set to be released in the upcoming weeks.

She sang beautifully in Spanish as she posted a clip with audio of one of the tracks.

This is not her first Spanish language project, having previously released the EP La Fuerza.

She wore a silky slip dress in a soft shade of pastel blue as she was filmed frolicking in some grass before a backdrop of mountain scenery.

The Grammy winner looked serene and beautiful in the setting sunlight, playing with her long platinum blonde locks when moving around for the camera, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the production of the clip.

She paired the long slinky gown rather unusually with a light gray hoodie and some tan-colored boots.

Wearing the hoodie unzipped and off-the-shoulder, she bared her sunkissed skin with viewers, looking stunning.

Christina Aguilera excites fans as she teases upcoming new music release

Her 8.4 million Instagram fanbase complimented the Genie In A Bottle singer when she made the post this week.

Fans could barely contain their excitement upon listening to the clip, writing, “This is truly a masterpiece ❤️ You always touch my heart in countless ways Xtina,” and, “THIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL.”

Christina captioned her post asking fans to pre-save the EP now and directed them towards a link in her Instagram bio.

Christina Aguilera supported Britney Spears amid conservatorship

Despite being pegged as pop rivals through the height of their careers, Christina has openly supported fellow singer Britney in recent years, as Britney opened up about her 13-year conservatorship ordeal.

Earlier this year, Christina opened up about her support for Britney, who she has known from a young age when the two appeared in The Mickey Mouse Club together.

In an interview with Enrique Santos, Christina commented on Britney’s recent freedom from her controlling conservatorship and asked whether or not she would reach out. Christina said she “would love to” reconnect and “will always be open” to communicating with Britney.

Christina said, “It’s a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I never want to speak out of [turn] about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for.”

She went on to say, “I will just say what I do feel comfortable saying, as I’ve said before … that I couldn’t be happier for her, and every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves however they see fit.”