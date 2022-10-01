Christina Aguilera sizzles in busty sheer gown

Christina Aguilera is stunning in her sheer red gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Christina Aguilera is absolutely breathtaking as she poses in a sexy, sheer red gown.

The 41-year-old singer and performer hit the red carpet at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, giving her fans a major dose of jaw-dropping fashion.

It comes as no surprise that the singer showed up to the event in nothing other than her usual high fashion, as she successfully rocked out in all red attire.

In her most recent Instagram post, Christina shares some of the pictures from the photoshoot, as she’s seen posing from a variety of different angles.

The pictures reached out to all of her 10.4 million Instagram followers and has already received 151k likes.

Christina went on to caption the post by saying, “La Reina 👑 @billboardlatin

@buerlangma custom dress

@houseofcanney corset

@gismondi1754 diamonds

@etienneortega makeup/photos

@chrishoran20 styled by

@hairbyiggy hair.”

Christina Aguilera stuns in bright red

Her red gown featured a corseted bodice and many layers of see-through lace over a pair of coordinating pantaboots.

The dress was a custom Buerlangma creation, whom she tagged in the caption, and her long sleeves grazed the floor, as did the dress’s train.

Christina accessorized with shimmering diamond earrings and a matching diamond necklace that complemented the red tones of the dress just perfectly.

She completed her look with a pair of long, blonde delicate braids, which fell well below her waist.

Her makeup was done to perfection as she glistened with her shimmery taupe eyeshadow, bronzed cheeks, and long, lavish lashes.

This particular style isn’t a look that just anyone can pull off; however, Christina hit this one out of the park.

Christina Aguilera gets honored at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Christina doesn’t just have the voice of a generation, she also enjoys giving back to her community.

The sensational singer and former coach of The Voice was honored with the Spirit of Hope Award, during the live telecast of the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards which took place at the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida.

Christina was presented with the award right after she delivered a powerful performance of her song “La Reina.”

Immediately following her mesmerizing performance, Christina happily accepted the award, which recognized her philanthropic and humanitarian contributions beyond her inspirational musical work.

She started her speech by saying, “You guys are the best. Thank you so much for being a part of this record, a part of my family.”

Esta noche #Billboards2022 exalta la labor humanitaria de Christina Aguilera con el Premio Billboard Espíritu de la Esperanza. pic.twitter.com/U5P4vR9yP2 — Telemundo (@Telemundo) September 30, 2022

Christina is a true inspiration and is looked up to by millions of individuals, as she always uses her platform to help serve and further support her community.