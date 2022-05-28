Christina Aguilera shows busty display, wears snakes on arms

Christina Aguilera gets busty with snakes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/DennisVanTine/StarMaxWorldwide

Christina Aguilera attended the amFAR Gala at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in a custom velvet embellished gown by Miss Sohee. The intricate, velvet black gown has a plunging neckline that drew attention to Christina’s ample cleavage.

After walking the red carpet, it was time to sing. The crooner was on hand not only for her famous face but also for her famous voice.

She was the entertainment at the event, as were Charlie XCX and Ricky Martin. Variety called Christina’s performance: “a religious experience.” Sounds special!

Christina Aguilera poses with snakes

Christina Aguilera wore a custom gown for her performance at the amFAR Gala last night.

Christina’s plunging neckline showed off a hint of cleavage, and her bodice was embroidered with gold, silver, and emerald.

Christina had snakes crawling up each of her arms, but this was not a Britney moment. The snakes were part of the dress, which was custom designed by Miss Sohee specifically for the crooner.

The dress designer shared photos from the night. The caption read, “xtina attended the Amfar Gala last night in a custom Miss Sohee velvet gown embellished with @swarovski crystals.” The post also showed sketches of Christina in the gown as envisioned by the designer.

Art came to life as Christina looked uncannily similar to the designer sketch.

Christina wore jewels courtesy of Chopard and completed her look with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Christina Aguilera performs at the 28th Annual amFAR Gala

Christina Aguilera was the main event at the 28th Annual amFAR Gala. The amFAR charity was started by Elizabeth Taylor in 2005. The Gala is a popular extension of the well-known charity and raises funds for AIDS research.

The star-studded event featured guests Joan Smalls, Candice Swanepoel, and Cara Delevingne.

Michelle Rodriguez was also in attendance and announced Christina to the crowd.

Variety reported that the Fast and Furious actress announced Christina as a five-time Grammy award winner. The crowd reportedly shouted back, “Six,” at Michelle, who miscounted Christina’s accolades by one.

Christina performed a five-song set and opened with Dirrty, the raunchy Stripped song that started her sexual revolution. Flanked by background dancers, Christina also sang Lady Marmalade, her famous song with Missy Elliot, Pink, and Mya.

She slowed it down with Beautiful, her Stripped ballad that is a classic. Finally, Christina wrapped things up with Fighter.

The reports continued that although she performed at a hotel, it was a stadium-worthy performance, complete with flawless vocals.