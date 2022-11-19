Christina Aguilera looked gorgeous as she celebrated at the Latin Grammys, where she was a nominee and a winner for her album AGUILERA Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/RE/Westcom/starmaxinc.com

Music awards weren’t the only thing that Christina Aguilera won at a recent Latin Grammys ceremony because the singer also won the hearts of style critics with her latest look.

Christina was on hand for the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards, which took place in Las Vegas at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday.

The songstress had hyped up her appearance all week, and considering her gorgeous looks, it seemed her excitement regarding the event was warranted.

The Stripped singer treated her millions of fans to a behind-the-scenes look at her Latin Grammys fashion. She posted two jam-packed carousels to her Instagram, expressing gratitude in the captions of both shares.

The first post showed Christina’s purple, red carpet outfit, while the second displayed her award acceptance look.

The Grammy Award winner wore a custom Zac Posen dress that was purple, with dramatic shoulder features and a plunging neckline as her red carpet look.

Christina Aguilera serves Zac Posen looks at 2022 Latin Grammys

Christina’s long-sleeve gown was made of a beautiful satin material that cinched at the waist and created a bow-like effect on the bodice.

The color-coordinated songwriter rocked lengthy purple acrylics and shimmery eye shadow in the same shade. She also sported glossy, overlined lips while dripping in diamonds, thanks to a set of David Yurman rings and a standalone Fabergé sparkler.

The pop star’s blonde tresses were more understated, with an updo and platinum pieces falling to frame her famous face.

But the singer wasn’t just there to look pretty–she also received a nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, an award she ended up winning.

Once Christina entered the venue, she switched things up to another fabulous outfit that was no less impressive.

Christina wore another custom black Zac Posen mermaid-style gown to receive her Latin Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album thanks to her album AGUILERA.

While the purple dress featured a dramatic train, the black gown had over-the-top tulle fabric that sprouted from the hips. Christina even switched up her nails from purple to black, demonstrating excellent attention to detail.

Christina has shown an affinity for purple and black in other domains of her life. Notably, the singer released a fragrance, Violet Noir. For those not fluent in French, that translates to “purple black” in English.

Christina Aguilera’s self-titled Christina Aguilera Perfumes line

Christina was one of many celebrities to slap her name on a fragrance line with her Christina Aguilera Perfumes line, which hit shelves in 2007.

Procter & Gamble originally produced the perfumes but sold the rights to Elizabeth Arden in 2016, where the company has remained ever since. as reported by WWD, Elizabeth Arden added to their portfolio of celebrity fragrances, which also featured scents by Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and Mariah Carey.

The latest addition to Christina’s perfume line was Cherry Noir, released in September.