Christina Aguilera stuns on the 2020 Disney’s Mulan premiere red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Christina Aguilera looked incredible in a black catsuit.

The singer released a throwback clip of one of her past live performances.

She wore a skintight black catsuit that had sheer detailing across her waist and red stripes. She wore the plunging one-piece braless, which silhouetted her amazing physique.

She shared the clip to promote the release of her Stripped merch.

The merch was released to celebrate 20 years since the release of her popular album Stripped, which earned her several award nominations.

From wearing sheer catsuits to rocking busty sheer gowns, Christina has proven that she has an incredible fashion sense.

Christina Aguilera’s Allure look

Christina recently did a YouTube video with Allure magazine to review her past music videos, and she did so in style.

She wore black pants with a skull-print corset top, hugging her amazing physique.

The Grammy winner complemented the outfit with a large neon green trenchcoat, layered necklaces, and black sunglasses.

Her wavy hairstyle was done by her go-to hairstylist Iggy Rosales, who has also worked with Jojo Siwa and Kim Petras.

The video is still available to watch on the magazine’s YouTube channel. It currently has over 100,000 views.

This isn’t the first time Christina has worked with Allure. She was a cover star for the magazine all the way back in 2002.

Christina Aguilera’s Nintendo campaign

Last year, Christina signed on to become the face of a campaign with the popular gaming and tech company Nintendo. She has done several commercials for the company so far to promote their Nintendo Switch.

The singer recently opened up about how working with the gaming brand is a childhood dream come true.

In an interview with Elle Magazine, she said that “I go way back, and honestly, to this day, you can still find some gaming systems. I literally have the arcade games too in my house, so that’s what a diehard fan I am of Nintendo.”

She also shared why she chose to include her children in the campaign.

“I’m very choosy with how I share my workspace with my kids, but it was such a no brainer and dream come true to be able to involve my kids in something that’s just truly authentic to my family,” the singer revealed.

Christina currently has two children; her teenage son Max and her younger daughter Summer. They have both been featured in the commercials.

She hasn’t announced whether or not she will continue to promote Nintendo next year.