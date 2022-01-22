Christina Aguilera poses totally nude wearing only a thin thong to support her latest album La Fuerza

Christina Aguilera posed in nothing but a thin thong to support her latest Latin-inspired album La Fuerza. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Christina Aguilera is on fire!

Christina gave off some Little Mermaid vibes for her sultry post

The former Mickey Mouse Club member, 41, who was recently blasted by Britney Spears for her silence regarding the pop star’s battle to end her conservatorship, had the internet sizzling with her latest Instagram post.

Sharing some super sultry snaps of herself, Christina just barely hid her more intimate areas as she posed totally nude, except for a thin thong that didn’t leave much to the imagination.

In the first pic in the four-photo series, Christina sat on a wicker-style basket and covered up her chest with one hand as her perfectly manicured nails curved around to the side.

With her insanely lengthy, fiery red locks cascading all the way down her back to the tops of her thighs, the singer gracefully crossed one leg over the other to hide just enough of her lower abdomen so as not to reveal too much.

The filtered photos, gently clouded with a red-hued tint, complemented the singer’s matching red hair, nails, and lips.

The third photo showed Christina taking on a very Ariel-like vibe as she sat with her knees bent slightly towards her while her arms wrapped around her chest as she gazed away from the camera with her glossy lips parted seductively.

Christina’s nude photo shoot aimed to bring attention to her album La Fuerza

The jaw-dropping pictures come after months of teasing fans with posts regarding her new Latin-infused album La Fuerza.

The singer captioned the stunning shots with a lengthy post expressing her gratitude towards her fans for their endless support as she explored her Latin roots again.

“A huge thank you to everyone who supported and worked on this deeply heartfelt project!” she penned while adding that she was “humbled” and “grateful” to call her followers family.

She concluded her caption by adding “I hope my music helps connect and inspire La Fuerza inside of you.”

Christina had the internet ablaze back in October when she put up partially topless pics of herself on Instagram to reveal her newest single entitled Pa’ Mis Muchasas.

Since then, Christina has dropped multiple hints at the work she has been putting into her first Spanish-based album in over two decades, posting frequent pics of herself behind the scenes and in front of the cameras.

The 90’s pop-star’s last Spanish album, Mi Reflejo, was released in 2000 and was Christina’s second studio album after her smash hit debut titled Christina Aguilera.

Since her early days with fellow Mickey Mouse cast mates Ryan Gosling, Britney Spears, and Justin Timberlake, Christina’s star has only continued to rise over the past nearly 30 years.

With a successful run of social media posts to promote her latest musical endeavors Christina is sure to see another round of very favorable reviews and sales for her newest album release.

La Fuerza can now be heard on Spotify.