Christina Aguilera is a fashion icon in a snakeskin bodysuit with full reptilian gloves

Christina Aguilera first rose to fame in the late 1990s and instantly became the poster girl for millions of fans.

After winning Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards in 1999, the Genie In A Bottle hitmaker has remained a pop culture icon. Along with her signature powerhouse vocals, Aguilera has turned heads with her fashion too.

Judging by her latest Instagram upload, the 41-year-old is still on top of her game.

Christina Aguilera is fiercer than ever

22 hours ago, Christina Aguilera stunned her social media followers with a number of drop-dead gorgeous new photos of herself.

The award-winning star wowed in a white and black snaked-skinned bodysuit that featured long sleeves and gloves of the same print. Aguilera tucked the garment into a pair of high-waisted light blue jeans and teamed the look with strappy black heels that showed off her pedicure.

The blonde beauty styled her luscious locks down and accessorized herself with bold sunglasses that matched her bodysuit and small earrings. To complete the glam ensemble, she applied a coat of lipstick.

Aguilera was snapped in front of a plain wall backdrop and made everything look effortless. For the first slide, she was captured close up without her shades on. The Not Myself Tonight hitmaker raised both her hands to the side of her face and gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing blue eyes.

In other slides, Aguilera proved she is the ultimate poser while being captured from various angles.

Aguilera left her upload with no caption. However, that didn’t seem to bother her 8 million followers. In less than 24 hours, her post went unnoticed, gathering in more than 198,000 and over 2,600 comments.

Christina Aguilera is no stranger to a reinvention

Just like her peers, Christina Aguilera has been in the game for over 20 years and isn’t shy about switching up her evolving image.

Last year, the Burlesque actor revealed she would be releasing her second Spanish album this year. The lead single, Pa Mis Muchachas, dropped in October 2020 and was in collaboration with Becky Gm Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso.

For the music video, Aguilera opted for fiery red hair and turned up the heat in a black leathery outfit, proving her versatility. To date, the video has been watched over 20 million times on her official YouTube channel.

Check it out below:

We can’t wait for more Xtina in 2022!