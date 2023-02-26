After months of promotion, Christina Aguilera has returned to South America to bless fans with her music.

The Dirrty songstress had three shows scheduled this week, including performances tonight and tomorrow night in Chile.

The Chile stops follow Christina’s set at the annual Viña del Mar International Song Festival, which took place on Thursday.

As longtime Christina fans know, South America holds a place near and dear to her heart.

Christina’s father hailed from Ecuador, and the singer released a Spanish language album called Aguilera featuring three parts: La Fuerza, La Tormenta, and La Luz. The Aguilera album earned Christina a Latin Grammy award in November at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

The pop star has returned to the land close to her roots, sharing pictures with fans.

Christina Aguilera invites fans to get ready for an upcoming show

Christina’s 8.9 million Instagram followers were the lucky recipients of her latest share.

Christina opened up her carousel in a bold way with her platinum tresses in a fabulous ponytail as she strutted her stuff backstage. She wore head-to-toe black with reflective gear and a leather belt around her hips. The stunning pop star wore sunglasses inside, as she remained too cool for school. Christina’s plunging neckline made space for her cross necklace.

The second image featured Christina on stage wearing a sparkly blazer and black leather pants. She belted out a note as eager fans recorded her every move.

The next shot had an edgy vibe, with Christina appearing a shade of green.

In the fourth photo, Christina had flame effects shooting out from the black bustier she wore with perfection.

The pictures served a purpose, drumming up excitement for the singer’s upcoming performance.

The singer began her caption with an emoji featuring the Chilean flag. Her caption read, “Fighters, you ready? We’re just getting started, 2 more special nights at the @movistararena 💋✨.”

Christina Aguilera hosts a MasterClass session

If anyone should host a MasterClass session, it should be Christina, whose voice has already landed her a spot in the history books.

During the holiday season, the singer announced an upcoming MasterClass with a deal for interested parties.

For those out of the loop, MasterClass has an online education platform with a subscription business model. For the affordable price of $15 per month, billed yearly, fans receive riveting content with everything from cooking to dog training and singing. Fans can learn from the greats, including Wolfgang Puck, Reba McEntire, and Lewis Hamilton, each lending their talent.

Christina was a natural fit to instruct vocal lessons to the masses, blessing the world with her skills. She shared a deal on her Instagram while promoting her class.

Christina’s caption read, “Holiday szn is here!🎁✨ Treat yourself AND someone special to a @masterclass membership so you can learn some of my favorite techniques together for the price of one💋.”

And while Christina’s classes don’t promise that fans will learn her range or control, it cannot hurt to try.