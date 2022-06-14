Christina Aguilera in red leather chaps for LA Pride 

Christina Aguilera rocks leather chaps for L.A. Pride. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Christina Aguilera busted out her trusty leather chaps for a performance at Los Angeles pride over the weekend.

The Beautiful singer was photographed leaving her private trailer, and she was feeling herself. Christina wore red leather chaps, fishnet tights, and a long, red leather jacket that nearly touched the ground.

The songstress struck a few poses before heading to Los Angeles Pride, where she performed in the name of equality, as the singer is a longtime LGBTQIA+ ally.

Christina Aguilera broke out the leather chaps, which will remind many fans of her sexy Dirrty music video from 20 years ago. Christina was in performance mode for Los Angeles Pride, one of the most colorful events the city hosts each year.

Xtina wore red leather chaps, which started at her thighs and ended at her feet.

Christina’s hair was voluminous and crimped with an extremely high ponytail and glittery extensions. The look was reminiscent of her Lady Marmalade video, a song she reprised during the performance. Christina wore red-framed shades which matched her red ensemble.

She wore a leather bustier top in a corset style and paired it with fishnet stockings underneath.

The red-leather ensemble was just one of many head-turning outfits that Christina rocked at Pride. One particularly cheeky costume included a bedazzled strap-on, and a hulk-chest plate, which made the crowd go wild.

She also reunited with Mya, one of her collaborators on the infamous Lady Marmalade, which featured Lil’ Kim, Pink, and Missy Elliot.

Christina Aguilera is a staunch ally of the LGBTQIA+ community

Christina Aguilera is a trendsetter in more ways than one. She famously included people from the LGBTQIA+ community in her video for the song Beautiful, which is about self-acceptance and accepting others. The video featured gay men kissing and a transperson.

At Los Angeles Pride, Rolling Stone reported that Christina communicated with fans between sets. She said, “Oh my goodness. Thank you so much for having me tonight. I’m so honored and so grateful. And thank you for your love and support over the last 20+ years.”

Christina continued to express gratitude, “You’re my family. I’m so happy to always give a voice or try to [give one to] anyone that feels like they’re suppressed or outcast.”

Finally, Christina exclaimed, “That’s what I’ve always tried to bring [with my music] I’m so proud to call you my family… you are a part of me, and I’m so happy to bring this to you… we wanted to give you such a great time tonight.”

Christina released her ninth album, Aguilera, two weeks ago.