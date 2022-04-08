Christina Aguilera impresses in liquid-effect latex

Christina Aguilera smiles close up while at the NBC Press Tour. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Buckley

Christina Aguilera has been turning heads as she flaunts her impeccable curves while in a liquid-effect latex look.

The 41-year-old Grammy winner was all purple energy as she rocked a skintight and figure-flaunting dress ahead of the weekend, posting her look to Instagram and gaining over 150,000 likes. Thrilling her 8.2 million followers, the Beautiful singer shared a total of three slides, with a caption even seeing her match heart emoji to her dress color.

Christina Aguilera stuns in latex dress

Posing with her back against a white wall and popping against it, Xtina posed in the high-neck and long-sleeved number, one showing off her hourglass curves despite there being no skin on show.

Aguilera opted for a gloved look as flared sleeves drew attention to her arms, although eyes were likely also on the tiny waist and ample assets as the blonde posed with matching purple eyeshadow, heavy winged eyeliner, plus a glossy and dark red lip.

Cocking her head to the side and showing off her signature blonde locks worn down, The Voice judge returned in video mode with a swipe right. Here, she preened her hair and offered a better view of her flawless makeup. The closing snap brought serenity as the former rival to Britney Spears gazed sideways to flaunt her thick lashes. A purple heart emoji and little mushroom one captioned the post.

Christina Aguilera knows empowerment

Aguilera, known for empowerment tracks including the 2002 hit Fighter, is fresh from a reminder that she’s all about shining as a woman. Posting in a plunging dress and with braided hair this month, she told fans: “We all move forward when we recognize how resilient & striking the women around us are.”✨Empowered women empower women.”

2021 marked Aguilera hitting the big FOUR-OH, with Shape quickly profiling the star, also asking her if turning 40 had brought up any "feelings" about her age.

“You start asking yourself: “Why am I holding back in certain areas of my life? Who am I really living my life for?” And with age, you figure out that life is too short to waste time thinking about what other people think about you. I’ve realized I am making memories for myself and that I shouldn’t worry about what other people think,” Aguilera replied. The singer made headlines for ushering in her forties by strutting around to rapper Megan Thee Stallion‘s Body track while in a tight bodysuit.