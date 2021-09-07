Christina Aguilera goes topless to recreate Stripped album while promoting upcoming LadyLand Festival appearance

Christina Aguilera rocked a topless look for her latest Instagram post as she preps for LadyLand Festival. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/Admedia

Christina is bringing some major early 2000’s vibes with her latest Instagram post.

The Come on Over singer and Burlesque actress, 40, brought the heat to the social media world after sharing some sizzling topless snaps with nothing but her long, blonde hair covering her chest and blue jeans hitting just below her belly button.

The hot pics brought fans back to the height of the pop world 90’s kids grew up with as Christina stunningly recreated her 2002 album cover for Stripped with the photo series.

Christina effortlessly got fans reminiscing, and her Instagram feed was quickly saturated with comments.

“SCREAMING AT THE STRIPPED COVER POSE!” wrote one excited fan, with another saying, “GIRLLLLLL YOU BETTER GIVE US STRIPPEDDDDDD !!!!!! Yessss.”

Others replied to the series with simple flame and heart-eyed emojis to express their feelings on the jaw-dropping photos.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @xtina/Instagram

Christina recently gave some of her own reminiscing vibes in celebration of the anniversary of her debut album

Before sending the internet into a tizzy with her skin-baring shots, the talented singer had fans reliving the end of the ’90s and the beginning of a new era when she shared a video clip and cover from her 2000 self-titled debut album.

Her debut album sent the former Mickey Mouse Club star, who shares the title with fellow stars Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, and actor Ryan Gosling, into instant stardom as she introduced the world to smash hits such as Genie in a Bottle, Come on Over Baby (All I Want Is You), and What a Girl Wants.

Pic credit: @xtina/Instagram

Christina posted another throwback four weeks ago, celebrating the 15th anniversary of her album Back to Basics while asking fans what their favorite song was from her fifth studio release.

Christina’s Stripped redo aimed to help spread the word for her upcoming involvement with the LadyLand Festival, a queer-based outdoor music experience to bring both queer talents and supporters together in one place.

Even former first ladies can’t resist a good Christina Aguilera concert

In March of 2020, former First Lady Michelle Obama was caught having a good time while attending Christina’s Xperience concert in Las Vegas.

According to Monsters & Critics, the wife of Barack Obama seemed to be enjoying herself as she air-slapped a male dancer’s booty after he singled her out of the crowd and began twerking on her.

Michelle was reportedly getting some downtime after making a speech at the Ultimate Software Connections Conference earlier that day.