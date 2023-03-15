Christina Aguilera created another fashionable look as the legendary singer unveiled a new ensemble at the Vanity Fair Oscar party over the weekend.

The event, which followed the 95th annual Academy Awards, was the place to be, with Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Hilary Duff serving looks.

As for Christina, she came to the Wallis Annenberg Center to slay after a month filled with traveling and performances.

Christina’s performances at a Super Bowl party and in South America saw the songstress rocking futuristic ensembles, bringing a new vibe.

The new energy came through to the Vanity Fair gathering with an haute couture moment from Chrome Hearts which Christina donned perfectly.

The Dirrty singer took to her Instagram to share a jam-packed carousel featuring angles and glamour. The social media post contained everything from the makeup chair to the red carpets, providing a detailed look at Christina’s glam process.

Christina Aguilera in Chrome Hearts stuns at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

The first picture was a Polaroid, with a grainy feel as the songstress posed.

A swipe right saw Christina outside of an SUV before heading to the venue.

Subsequent shots showed Christina posing for photographers while working her angles and looking fierce.

Stylist Chris Horan selected Christina’s Chrome Hearts gown, which featured an embellished silver halterneck attached to a black floor-length dress. A large silver cross at the neck’s intersection made quite a statement. Christina’s dress hugged her curves before reaching the ground with an asymmetrical train.

Christina’s hair was chic, with a topknot and bangs on one side. Meanwhile, her makeup was fierce, with Etienne Ortega creating dramatic eyeliner and glossy lips.

Christina’s caption read, “So special to catch up with so many beautiful souls that I admire. Thank you @vanityfair for having me 🖤✨ #VFOscars.”

Christina’s cinched waist made it clear she has maintained a healthy weight over the years. She reportedly stayed slim with a unique approach to eating.

Christina Aguilera’s rainbow diet

As one might infer from the name, the rainbow diet involves eating colorful foods.

But that doesn’t mean Fruity Pebbles or sprinkle donuts. Instead, proponents of the rainbow diet suggest eating vegetables and fruits of every color, with each fulfilling a different nutritional need. And for a fun fact, supermodel Christie Brinkley also incorporated the rainbow diet into her daily food rituals.

The 7-Day Color Diet reportedly involved Christina eating one color scheme daily. The unusual plan allegedly helped Christina drop 40 pounds after her second pregnancy.

The diet became known after a 2003-published book that began with white on Sunday before continuing the week with red, green, orange, purple, yellow, and rainbow.

Christina looks better than ever as she thrives professionally and on red carpets.