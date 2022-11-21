Christina Aguilera is stunning in a black corset for latest performance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

The Latin Grammys took place on Thursday night, and Christina Aguilera was on hand to not only serve up some killer fashion but also to dazzle our eardrums as she took the stage alongside Christian Nodal to perform Cuando Me Dé la Gana.

Now, Xtina is giving thanks to Nodal for sharing the stage with her, and she’s doing it with a photo of the two from the incredible performance.

In the photo, which has already racked up more than 263,000 likes on Instagram in just one day, Christina is wearing a gorgeous plunging black corset that is bejeweled and brilliant.

The neckline dives way past her chest, giving a daring glimpse all the way to Christina’s sternum. She paired the bold corset top with a matching and tight pair of crystal-encrusted black pants, making for the perfect silhouette. On her head, Christina wore a black leather bandana, and her manicure was painted silver.

In the series of photos, Nodal also showed off a bit of chest with a mostly unbuttoned silky green shirt, which he accessorized with an open leather vest and black cowboy hat.

Christina captioned the photo share, “Thank you @nodal [red heart emoji] I loved sharing the stage with you.”

Christina Aguilera’s performance with Christian Nodal at the Latin Grammys

Christina Aguilera put on quite an impressive performance with Christian Nodal at the Latin Grammys as the pair delivered a soulful performance of Cuando Me Dé la Gana.

The song, which Entertainment Tonight reports, is about a woman taking control of a relationship, was quite the hit at the Las Vegas awards show as the 41-year-old superstar took turns with Nodal as they sang back and forth.

Christina was also on hand for the show after receiving seven nominations. Pa Mis Muchachas was nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Her album, Aguilera, was nominated for album of the year.

She also stunned on the red carpet, offering up two sizzling looks while walking past a throng of reporters. The first gown, a dramatic purple number that was form-fitting with large, puffy sleeves, had Xtina looking like an elegant villainess.

The second dress, even more dramatic than the first, was black and featured a plunging neckline, form-fitting bodice, and skirt, as well as plenty of ruffles on the mermaid-style bottom and sheer black fabric mantle that wrapped around her neck most majestically.

Christina Aguilera shared her secret to losing weight and looking great

Over the years, Christina Aguilera’s weight has fluctuated, and she has worked hard to keep her curvy figure while on the road, but she found a healthy way to stay full and fight off unwanted pounds via The Fresh Diet with a “rainbow diet” mixed in.

According to Style Craze, Christina was able to follow this 1600-calorie-a-day plan in an effort to lose 40 pounds and keep it off.

A rainbow diet is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a plan where one eats foods of a particular color on specific days. For example, on a white day, one would eat things like bananas, coconuts, and egg whites. A green day would entail a diet of spinach, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, and so on.

The idea behind it is to focus on a different color each day in order to eat a large variety of different and nutritious foods while still keeping calories low and making sure not to get bored.

In addition to that, Christina reportedly ate three meals and two snacks a day, avoided sugar and sweets, drank lots of water, and didn’t drink any alcohol.