Christina Aguilera dropped 40 lbs ahead of Las Vegas residency – – See singer’s svelte figure

Christina Aguilera had fans buzzing over the weekend as she said goodbye to 2023 with the opening night of her second Las Vegas residency.

It wasn’t just her incredible singing skills that had people talking, either.

The Voice alum showed off her new svelte physique after Christina dropped 40 pounds to prepare for her new gig.

Christina has always looked fabulous, but it’s no secret she has struggled with her weight over the years.

After being criticized for being too skinny or not skinny enough following the birth of her children, Christina has proved the haters wrong by loving her new body.

The singer worked hard to keep her curves, which paid off as Christina showed off her stunning svelte figure.

Taking to Instagram after her Las Vegas residency, Christina gave her followers a glimpse at her show, including her jaw-dropping looks. Christina showcased her dramatic weight loss in a carousel of photos and a video.

There was even a countdown to the New Year from her show at The Voltaire at The Venetian.

“The first of many midnights with all of you, HAPPY 2024 💎✨” was the caption on Christina’s IG post.

Christina also shared an Instagram post that included behind-the-scenes moments from 2023 and an even closer look at the first night of her residency, which has been a dream come true for her.

“Tonight marks the beginning of a new chapter. I couldn’t think of a better way to bid farewell to this incredible year than to spend this night in LAS VEGAS with all of you, surrounded by your energy and enthusiasm,” she wrote as part of her caption.

What are Christina Aguilera’s weight loss secrets?

There’s no question that, being in the spotlight for decades, Christina has faced criticism over her looks. However, in 2020, the Genie in a Bottle hitmaker decided she was done with dieting.

Christina declared she has had enough of being restrictive with food. The singer had previously counted calories and limited eating to certain foods to lose weight.

Instead of being restrictive, Christina kept the everything in moderation attitude while focusing on eating healthier foods and consuming less sugary snacks.

Whatever Christina Aguilera has been doing, it has worked. She was on fire at her residency and not just with her killer new body.

Christina proved yet again she is a fashionista with her outfit choices, which were many during her show as she belted out her famous tunes.

Those hoping to catch The Voice alum in Las Vegas don’t have much time. Christina wraps up her run at The Venetian in March.