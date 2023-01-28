Christina Aguilera celebrated her musical excellence one year after the release of her album, La Fuerza.

La Fuerza was Christina’s ninth studio album but her first Spanish-language EP. The title, meaning “strength” in Spanish, was a reference to her father and her Ecuadorian roots. The album was the first part of a two-part album, with the second part being the critically-acclaimed AGUILERA.

As Monsters and Critics reported, AGUILERA earned Christina a Latin Grammy award at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. Therefore, La Fuerza played a significant role in Christina’s latest accolades.

It only made sense that the singer wanted to commemorate her hard work.

Christina used her Instagram account and 8.7 million followers to celebrate the anniversary with fans.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In typical Christina style, the jam-packed IG carousel was filled with larger-than-life imagery, starting strong by showing skin.

Christina Aguilera celebrates her album La Fuerza

The first picture showed Christina striking a pose without a shirt. She did wear tights, however, and she donned fiery red hair. The stunning songstress posed in a bright room with semi-sheer curtains covering the wall-to-ceiling windows.

The following photo was a black-and-white image with Christina seemingly admiring herself in the mirror. She wore a black dress with a plunging neckline, exaggerated shoulders, and latex gloves.

Slide number three featured Christina in a sprinter van, wearing the same ensemble from the previous picture. She smiled and laughed, appearing in excellent spirits as she remained on her feet, probably so she didn’t ruin her dress.

A swipe right revealed a lot of colors, with Christina in a red gown while shooting a video. Multi-colored flags decorated the sky above her, creating a magnificent visual.

Another shot showed Christina’s playful side as she posed with her friend, who happened to be in a trunk. It seemed all parties were having fun, however.

Each picture was more beautiful than the next and provided a glimpse into Christina’s fabulous life.

Christina’s caption was positive and showed gratitude. She wrote, “A few moments from the Aguilera archives 🔥🗝️ One whole year of La Fuerza…It’s more than just music, it’s the memories, the collaborations and so many moments I feel lucky to have shared with all the beautiful minds behind this project🌹.”

Christina Aguilera’s fragrance brand

Christina has more than just singing in her portfolio of businesses.

She also launched a fragrance line, Christina Aguilera Perfumes, in 2007.

The line, originally distributed by Procter & Gamble, became part of the Elizabeth Arden brand in 2016. At the time of the acquisition, the company had an $80 million valuation.

The Stripped singer doesn’t seem to have much of a role in the company any longer, at least publicly.

New fragrances continue to arrive, with the latest, Cherry Noir, released in September.