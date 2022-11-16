Christina Aguilera celebrated AGUILERA with a famous squad of powerful ladies and a fabulous look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Christina Aguilera brought the heat in an exciting video as she hyped up her upcoming appearance at the Latin Grammys.

Christina took to her social media to share a sultry performance and a video montage where she praised the women who joined her in creating a beautiful music video.

As loyal Christina fans likely recall, the songstress dropped a music video to her song Pa Mis Muchachas, which also featured Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso.

The video gained Christina a few Latin GRAMMY award nominations, and she will learn her nomination fate tomorrow.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Christina is scheduled to perform at the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, which take place tomorrow in Las Vegas.

For now, fans can check out Christina’s three-part Instagram post, which offers insight into her musical journey.

Christina Aguilera stuns in black lingerie for music video

Christina has always been a style chameleon, and her latest efforts in Pa Mis Muchachas were no exception.

The clip began as Christina donned a red wig and danced in black lingerie, joined by top female artists in the industry.

She wore a black latex corset with a plunging neckline and silver studs. A voiceover of Christina shared that she had a great time working with her collaborators on the song.

She called the song “a perfect blend of coming together” and said she genuinely adored the women with whom she worked on the song.

The Dirrty singer has a lot to be excited about because she has also celebrated the 20th anniversary of her iconic and trailblazing album, Stripped. Although she has looked back fondly at her Stripped days, Christina said she had no desire to become super skinny again.

Christina Aguilera’s diet and body positivity

In 2021, Christina appeared on the cover of Health, where she described her evolution from a teenager into an adult.

Christina said that she didn’t like to diet and appreciated her curvy body more than her skinny frame.

Christina said, “Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty.”

Christina shared that she enjoyed yoga and that practicing was a key component in facilitating her mental health. She explained, “Yoga has also been instrumental in helping me.”

Finally, the singer explained that she loved cleansing her skin and removing her makeup after a long day as a form of self-care.