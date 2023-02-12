All eyes will be on Arizona tonight as the most-watched event in the world, the Super Bowl, is mere hours away.

Anyone who is anyone has headed to the wealthy city of Scottsdale, including Christina Aguilera.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Rihanna is set to make a triumphant return this evening as the entertainer for the Super Bowl halftime show. Rihanna hasn’t performed since before becoming pregnant with her first child, born last May. If a Rihanna comeback isn’t exciting enough, Super Bowl watchers may have another surprise.

Whispers about a potential Christina performance have occurred all week.

Christina has had her hands full, preparing for an upcoming appearance at the Viña del Mar International Song Festival.

But now, the Dirrty songstress has arrived in Arizona, fueling the rumors with an exciting social media post. Christina posed in football-themed attire in an Instagram carousel shared with her 8.7 million followers.

Christina Aguilera lands in Arizona for Super Bowl pre-game

The first image showed Christina looking confident with one hand on her hip, wearing fingerless gloves, and holding a helmet. She wore a custom football jersey, which had her birth year, 80, displayed in white on the front. The ensemble was decked out specifically for Christina with leather and studs and even her name. Her blonde tresses were in a high ponytail, and she looked ready to go.

The second shot revealed Christina posing at a slightly different angle with her head tilted back, rocking matte lipstick and a lot of sparkles. Christina looked confident as always, and the image certainly left some questions.

A swipe right showed Christina in a dressing room as she looked in a mirror. There was makeup and bottles of Fiji water as Christina prepared for something.

Time will tell if Christina performs, but things are looking promising.

Rihanna talks about Super Bowl preparations

While the jury is still out on Christina, fans wait eagerly for Rihanna. As for Rihanna, she has been eating and breathing all things Super Bowl.

Rihanna revealed, “When you become a mom there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything.”

She continued, “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all.”

Rihanna also said it was important for her son to see her accomplishment and that she would incorporate Caribbean themes into her performance.

The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30/5:30c on CBS, NFL Network, and ESPN.