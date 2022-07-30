Christina Aguilera arches back in stringy bikini

Christina Aguilera close up. Pic credit: @xtina/Instagram

Christina Aguilera is stunning in a string bikini as she shares bombshell pool action while arching her back.

The 41-year-old singer today shared the first swimwear snaps in quite some time via her Instagram, posting in major Hot Girl Summer mode and showing off her world-famous curves in a tiny bikini.

Sharing both photos and videos, the Beautiful hitmaker went viral within minutes as she reminded fans that she’s still got it at 40+, with one post definitely turning heads.

Sizzling from a sun-drenched pool as she topped up her tan, Christina threw her head back while at the water’s edge, also showing plenty of skin in her white two-piece.

Highlighting her assets and toned figure, Xtina added in futuristic dark shades while enjoying her refreshing dip, lying back on the pool’s mosaic-tiled steps, then returning chest-deep in waters and with her arms stretched on either side of her.

Aguilera offered no caption, although other posts did come with prior song references.

Christina Aguilera is ‘loving me for me’

The body-positive star also shared terrace snaps of herself – here she modeled the stringy bikini while enjoying the Spanish sunshine and posing in an open white shirt, also rocking her blonde locks down. Wearing minimal makeup, the Grammy winner wrote: “Loving me for me” – Loving Me 4 Me is a track from the star’s 2002 Stripped album.

The swimwear is the Praying “Holy Trinity” Bikini set, one that comes with “père” and “fils” written across each part of the bikini top – the French translates as “father” and “son.”

Christina Aguilera talks accepting herself

In 2021, Xtina opened up to Health, addressing where she’s at and touching on her shape.

“Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty. I’ve always said that women are way more interesting to look at than men! I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure,” she said, adding:

“I would never want to relive my 20s—you’re so in your own head and finding your confidence. As you age, you stop comparing yourself to other people and start appreciating your own body and owning it.”

Aguilera is followed by over 8 million on Instagram. Celebrity followers include singers Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande, fashion mogul Jessica Simpson, and reality star Erika Jayne.