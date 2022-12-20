Christina Aguilera all smiles in black leather for birthday celebration

Christina Aguilera had the time of her life as she celebrated her birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Christina Aguilera was all about the birthday vibes as she slipped into a black leather ensemble to celebrate her big day.

The music icon, who recently turned 42, looked sensational as she showed off her age-defying beauty in a series of birthday snaps.

To say that Christina has had an incredible career would be a huge understatement.

The blonde beauty has released a string of hit singles, embarked on eight tours, bagged countless awards, sat as a judge on The Voice, and much more.

Plus, she’s done all that while looking fabulous and serving plenty of wow-worthy looks.

So, it’s no surprise that the mom-of-two likes to enjoy the finer things in life – she has earned it, after all!

Christina Aguilera wows in leather for birthday selfie

For her recent birthday celebrations, the Beautiful hitmaker went all out and enjoyed a fun-filled getaway to Vietnam with her beau and fiancé Matthew Rutler.

Of course, Christina, who has amassed a loyal legion of fans over the years, shared the trip and her gifts with her 8.6 million followers.

In a series of Instagram snaps posted on Monday, Christina radiated joy and happiness as she rang in her birthday celebrations.

The Grammy winner looked stunning while she dined at an oceanfront restaurant with Matthew.

No stranger to sequins and sparkles, the Burlesque star received a bedazzled two-trier cake that exuded opulence and glamour.

Christina rocked a black leather jacket and shades for the occasion to ensure she looked just as fabulous as the big day itself.

The bombshell styled her iconic blonde tresses into two tight buns at the top of her head, with luscious locks cascading down her shoulders.

Christina rocked plenty of accessories, including plenty of silver necklaces and rings for added glamour.

The other snaps showed Christina posing up a storm in front of a helicopter and attending a more formal birthday celebration inside a house.

The Aint No Other Man singer captioned the sizzling snaps, “BIRTHDAY wishes.”

Christina Aguilera’s fragrance brand

Christina is not just a pretty face with incredible vocals and the ability to sell records and sell out arenas.

Over 10 years ago, before celebrities started jumping on the trend, Christina launched her fragrance empire.

Since then, she now has over 15 different scents to her name – the latest being Cherry Noir.

Like everything the blonde beauty does, Christina is super hands-on with developing and creating the fragrances.

She told I Am Fabulicious how she is “really involved,” from “the selection of the scents and the different fragrance notes to the bottles and the packaging.”

Christina’s perfume brand has gone down a treat with fans and has been a roaring success.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the fragrance line had $80 million in sales in January 2016.