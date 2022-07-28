Christie Brinkley’s daughter in a yellow bikini is a stunning model just like her mom

Sailor Brinkley Cook has some fun wearing “yellow.” Pic credit: @sailorbrinkleycook/Instagram

Following close in her mother’s footsteps, Sailor Brinkley Cook is proving that she has her own set of modeling skills.

The young model is blazing her own trail in the modeling world, though it’s impossible to forget that her mother is Christie Brinkley.

Sailor has been loading her Instagram page with bikini shots as she enjoys this summer, soaking up the sun before winter hits again.

Earlier this month, Sailor celebrated turning 24 with a trip to Italy, where she blessed her followers with some beachside bikini snaps.

She has continued to share photo dumps, including several bikini pictures, since her birthday and doesn’t appear to be stopping any time soon.

On Wednesday, she shared another set of photos as she appeared to enjoy the warm weather, simply captioning the post, “Yellow.”

Sailor Brinkley Cook stuns in tiny yellow bikini

Sailor’s post included five slides as she posed in her little yellow bikini. The model reached her arms up over her head as she leaned back against a pillar outside and looked off to the distance.

One leg was straight out while the other was bent as she pointed her foot toward the pillar. The bikini bottoms came up over her hips and the top featured barely-there straps, nearly invisible as she leaned back.

She alternated pictures in the post as the second photo showed a bright yellow flower before the third photo showed another bikini shot. Once again, the fourth photo showed the yellow flower before the post closed with one final bikini shot as the fifth picture.

Sailor Brinkley Cook opens up about issues with body image

Despite her impeccable bikini body, Sailor has previously admitted to dealing with body struggles, caused in part by bullying she experienced when she was younger.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Sailor confessed, “I grew up a little bit overweight and I felt the weight of my overweightness on me constantly from people teasing me and people looking at me differently.”

While dealing with her own struggles, she was surrounded by thin models that were constantly being praised for their work. “I was seeing them being so celebrated by everyone everywhere and being wanted by all the boys and all that greatness that comes around being this tiny supermodel. And I wanted that.”

Sailor revealed that at only 14 years old, she was at the “pinnacle of her eating disorder.” She kept her struggles hidden to a point that even her mom didn’t know what was going on.

However, she wasn’t looking for pity when she opened up about her issues with body image.

She took to her Instagram Stories at the time and revealed that she was trying to inspire people and encourage them to remain positive through their struggles, and to “tell those people how strong each and every one of them are.”

She added that anyone who relates to her story is “beautiful and worthy of living a happy life unburdened by the negative thoughts about themselves.”