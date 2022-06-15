Christie Brinkley stuns in tiny blue bikini 

Christie Brinkley impresses in a tiny blue bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Christie Brinkley recently turned 68 years old, but the original supermodel looks like she is in her forties.

Christie took some time from her swanky Turks and Caicos vacation to lounge in a plush cabana and pose for the camera. She also shared her drink of choice, a carb-free beverage to keep her fit and fabulous well into her sixties.

Christie, who dominated the fashion runways in the nineties with fellow supermodels Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington, showed that modeling is like getting on a bike–she never forgot how to strike a pose.

Christie Brinkley displays body in tiny bikini

Christie Brinkley turned heads in her latest bikini picture as she lounged on a white cabana bed with a sun hat by her side. She smiled wide and let her blonde hair blow in the wind and fall past her shoulders in the stunning post.

Christie posed in a cabana built into a tree, and while the architectural feat was impressive, her timeless body was even more magnificent.

She kicked off her flip-flop shoes, which sat on the ground near her, and put her feet on the bed.

Christie blue string bikini featured golden clasps on each shoulder, which held the swimsuit in place. The stringy two-piece also had golden attachments on the bikini bottoms, which allowed Christie to flash her hips.

She wrote in the caption, “I’m still working on my Driftwood Cabana and my bikini body… so If I’m going to have a cocktail it’s def going to be my #zerosugar #zerocarb @bellissimaprosecco ‼️🥂🍾Tune in tomorrow Wednesday the 15th June I’ll be on @qvc with my bambinis which are our portable size 375ml bottles — approx 2 1/2 to 3 glasses — perfect for throwing in the cooler and for Summer entertaining! I’ll be on in the 5:00 hour EST. I hope you’ll tune in for our special offers.”

Christie shared the stunning photo with her 788k followers, including Sofia Vergara and former The Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin.

Christie Brinkley wants women to rebrand their age

Christie Brinkley believes that age is nothing but a number. The mother of Alexa Ray Joel shared with Access Hollywood, “I am telling women to rebrand the numbers. Don’t let that number dictate to you.”

She said that at 67 and a half years old, the number felt foreign to her because age has not yet been “rebranded.”

Christie expressed the power of positive thinking, “It’s your good energy that gives you the youthful quality.”

Finally, she shared some advice to her younger self at age 30, “more sunblock.”

Whatever Christie is doing is working as she approaches 70.